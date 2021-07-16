63 criminal charges filed in deadly 2018 duck boat sinking near Branson, Missouri

(CNN) Three men linked to a deadly duck boat sinking near Branson, Missouri, in July 2018 are facing a total of 63 charges related to the incident, according to a statement from the Missouri Attorney General's Office.

Kenneth Scott McKee, who captained the boat and was employed by the now defunct company "Ride the Ducks Branson," was charged with 29 felony counts, including 17 counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter, according to a criminal complaint.

Charles Baltzell, who worked as the company's operations supervisor, was charged with 17 counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter, the complaint shows.

Curtis Lanham, who was employed as a general manager, was charged in the complaint with 17 counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter.

The charges stem from the fatal sinking of a duck boat -- an amphibious vehicle that travels on land and water -- at Table Rock Lake near Branson, a popular family vacation spot. Seventeen people, including children, died after the boat capsized during a severe thunderstorm.

