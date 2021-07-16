Arizona governor says schools can't force unvaccinated students to quarantine if they're exposed to Covid-19

(CNN) Arizona's governor has told two school districts that requiring unvaccinated students exposed to Covid-19 to quarantine is against state law.

Gov. Doug Ducey's education adviser sent a letter to the districts stating the mandatory quarantine practice is contrary to state law because Arizona does not require students to be vaccinated or wear a face covering to attend school.

Ducey's office sent the letter and tweeted it, after the Catalina Foothills Unified School District No. 16 of Pima County and the Peoria Unified School District No. 11 of Maricopa County sent out guidance to parents ahead of the school year.

"The policy must be rescinded immediately," Ducey's education adviser Kaitlin Harrier wrote to the two school districts.

The letter has stoked tensions at a time when students and teachers are preparing to return back to school amid rising Covid-19 case numbers and concerns by some in the state that Ducey is turning return to school policies into a political football.

