CNN —

Prior to his death in February 2020 during a home invasion in Los Angeles, Pop Smoke recorded a video jamming to Dua Lipa’s 2018 collaboration with Calvin Harris, “One Kiss.”

Now the rapper’s posthumous single with the singer has been released.

“Demeanor” features Dua Lipa singing “You can’t say pop without smoke, so fill up your lungs / But diamonds’ll make you choke / You like the way I move / My demeanor is meaner than yours, so clap for the encore.”

The British star teased the song last week on her verified Instagram account using the video of Pop Smoke dancing to her old song in a car.

The new song appears on Pop Smoke’s second posthumous album, “Faith,” which also includes collaborations with Kanye West, Pharrell, Quavo, 21 Savage, Chris Brown, and Kid Cudi.

The 20-track project is out now.