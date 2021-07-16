CNN —

Whether you’re into track and field, artistic swimming, BMX racing or any of the 33 sports to be represented at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo — or just love the pomp and circumstance of the every-four-year event — the games offer a little something for everyone. And how better to attend your Olympics viewing parties than clad in red, white and blue gear and apparel?

In honor of the 2021 Games, we’ve rounded up 21 gold medal-worthy fashion items to show your patriotism, spirit and, of course, excellent taste. From items designed by official clothing partner Ralph Lauren to be worn by Team USA, to American flag-printed T-shirts, to USA-emblazoned onesies, it’s time to step up to the style podium.

Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Opening Ceremony Men’s T-Shirt ($89.50; ralphlauren.com)

Ralph Lauren Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Opening Ceremony Men's T-Shirt

Wear the same jersey T-shirt Team USA will don in the Opening Ceremony with this blue and white striped American-made style that features the official logo patch of the US team along with the signature Ralph Lauren embroidered pony.

Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Opening Ceremony Belt ($98; ralphlauren.com)

Ralph Lauren Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Opening Ceremony Belt

Also to be worn by the American athletes during the Opening Ceremony, this unisex red, white and blue belt, inspired by menswear patterns, is both classic and patriotic.

Polo Ralph Lauren Ecofast Pure Team USA Women’s Polo Shirt ($125; ralphlauren.com)

Ralph Lauren Polo Ralph Lauren Ecofast Pure Team USA Women's Polo Shirt

There’ll be no doubt who you’re supporting during the games when you don this navy polo shirt emblazoned with bold, red USA lettering. The special-edition style is inspired by the 1964 Tokyo Games look and includes the official Team USA logo patch.

Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Tie-Dye Chino Ball Cap ($69.50; ralphlauren.com)

Ralph Lauren Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Tie-Dye Chino Ball Cap

Red, white and blue gets the tie-dye treatment with this patriotic hat that includes USA lettering on the front, a buckled leather back strap and the official Team USA logo patch on the side.

Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Polo Dress ($148; ralphlauren.com)

Ralph Lauren Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Polo Dress

Hosting or heading to a Summer Games viewing party? You’ll be party-ready with this easy-breezy 100% cotton polo shirt dress with wide red, white and blue stripes and the official US Olympic team patch.

Polo Ralph Lauren Ecofast Pure Team USA Polo Bear T-Shirt ($59.50; ralphlauren.com)

Ralph Lauren Polo Ralph Lauren Ecofast Pure Team USA Polo Bear T-Shirt

Fans of the iconic Ralph Lauren Polo Bear will be drawn to this Olympic-inspired, cotton navy T-shirt that features a bear dressed in Team USA Opening Ceremony attire and waving an American flag.

Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Boys Fleece Hoodie ($69.50; ralphlauren.com)

Ralph Lauren Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Boys Fleece Hoodie

Your future Olympians will be ready to cheer on their favorite athletes in this cotton-blend fleece hoodie that says “USA” in English and “Tokyo” in Japanese on the front and “Team USA” in Japanese on the left sleeve.

Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Girls Tie-Dye Terry Hoodie ($75; ralphlauren.com)

Ralph Lauren Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Girls Tie-Dye Terry Hoodie

Classic red, white and blue tie-dye gets the Team USA treatment with this soft, terry hoodie with a pinwheel design.

Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Closing Ceremony Jean ($195; ralphlauren.com)

Ralph Lauren Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Closing Ceremony Jean

To be worn by Team USA during the Closing Ceremony, these crisp white jeans feature “USA” and the American flag on one leg.

Mupaolo USA Flag T-Shirt ($17.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Mupaolo USA Flag T-Shirt

Available in army green, pink, blue, gray and white, this cotton-blend T-shirt pays homage to both the United States and the American flag.

Adidas Men’s USA Volleyball Crew Sweatshirt (starting at $24.65; amazon.com)

Amazon Adidas Men's USA Volleyball Crew Sweatshirt

If you can’t wait for some serious bump, set, spike action during the Summer Games, this soft crewneck sweatshirt embossed with the American flag, “USA” and the USA Volleyball badge is just the thing to wear as players hit the court and the beach.

SweatyRocks Women’s Crop Top (starting at $13.99; amazon.com)

Amazon SweatyRocks Women's Crop Top

Whether you’re at the gym, running errands or attending an Olympics party, this cute, highly rated crop top that comes in a slew of colors will show your support for Team USA.

Lacoste Men’s Olympics Big Croc Cap ($65; amazon.com)

Amazon Lacoste Men's Olympics Big Croc Cap

The iconic Lacoste alligator logo gets the Olympic treatment with this navy ball cap that features both a red, white and blue logo and adjustable back strap.

Nike USWNT Stadium Replica Jersey ($89.99; fanatics.com)

Fanatics Nike USWNT Stadium Replica Jersey

Cheer on the gold medal-winning US Women’s National Team as they take to the soccer pitch with this 2021-22 away stadium replica jersey. Bold graphics, Dri-FIT technology and a fitted silhouette make this a real winner.

Skims Paralympic Capsule Rib Robe ($88; skims.com)

Skims Skims Olympic Capsule Rib Robe

You don’t have to be a boxing fan to appreciate this soft long-sleeve short robe that’s printed with Team USA on the back, has an embroidered official Paralympic logo on the front pocket and comes with pockets and an adjustable belt. In other words, it’s a knockout.

Old Navy Team USA Girls Workout Tank ($19; oldnavy.com)

Old Navy Old Navy Team USA Girls Workout Tank

Are your daughters inspired by the Simone Bileses, Megan Rapinoes, Sue Birds and Allyson Felixes of the Summer Games? Snag them an officially licensed Team USA workout tank and let the backyard Olympics begin!

Old Navy Baby Bodysuit ($5; oldnavy.com)

Old Navy Old Navy Baby Bodysuit

Don’t leave the wee ones out of the Olympic celebration fun. This cute red, white and blue illustrated “USA” onesie lets babies show their spirit too.

Old Navy Loose Team USA Quarter-Zip Women’s Sweatshirt ($39; oldnavy.com)

Old Navy Old Navy Loose Team USA Quarter-Zip Women's Sweatshirt

Comfy but still cool with its drop shoulders, quarter-length zipper and adjustable drawstring hem, this mock-neck, official Team USA licensed sweatshirt with its Tokyo Olympics logo is something we’ll be wearing all Games long.

Girls US Olympic Team X Hello Kitty Visor ($9.99; target.com)

Target Girls US Olympic Team X Hello Kitty Visor

Cue the cuteness! Perfect for running around outside or wearing while watching 17-year-old US tennis phenom Coco Gauff during the Games, this sporty Hello Kitty visor not only has adorable cat ears but also an American flag bow and “Team USA” on the band.

Men’s USA All Day T-Shirt ($9.99; target.com)

Target Men's USA All Day T-Shirt

Go ahead and start the “USA” chants now. This heather gray “USA All Day” T-shirt is just the thing to wear to your Opening Ceremony party.

Women’s USA Lightning Bolt T-Shirt ($8; target.com)

Target Women's USA Lightning Bolt T-Shirt

Feeling the Olympic energy? Send it into overdrive with this fun red, white and blue lightning bolt print T-shirt that you’ll wear long after the Closing Ceremony.