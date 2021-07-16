CNN —

You’re going to want to mark your calendar and get your card handy, because the annual Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is here, and it’s bigger than ever. This year, the sale takes place from July 28 through August 8 (though Nordstrom card holders can shop Early Access starting July 16) and features brand new arrivals from all your favorite brands like Nike, Dyson, Rebecca Minkoff, Tom Ford and so much more.

Refresh your summer wardrobe, pick up some new work clothes and make sure the kids look cute for all the fun they’re going to be having this summer. Just be sure to add your favorite styles to your cart ASAP — the best stuff often sells out fast.

Women’s styles

Vince Pima Cotton Sleeveless Dress ($139, originally $225; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Vince Pima Cotton Sleeveless Dress

We’re finally going out again, and this outfit is definitely giving major summer date night vibes. A graceful knit dress will keep you comfy and stylish in Peruvian pima cotton.

Zella Live In High Waist Leggings ($38.90, originally $59; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Zella Live In High Waist Leggings

Stock up on these highly-rated, high-end leggings at a great price. The stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric will keep you cool when you warm up.

Thread & Supply Frayed Corduroy Shirt Jacket ($31.90, originally $49; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Thread & Supply Frayed Corduroy Shirt Jacket

Get ready for fall with this perfect transitional jacket that you can style over a sundress on a cool summer night, or with jeans or leggings as the days grow cooler.

BP Contrast Stitch Wide Leg Carpenter Jeans ($29.90, originally $45; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom BP Contrast Stitch Wide Leg Carpenter Jeans

Another fall staple, these wide leg jeans are on trend and so comfy.

Ugg Genuine Shearling Slipper ($69.90, originally $100; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Ugg Genuine Shearling Slipper

If you’re still working from home or just devoted to the cozy life, these indoor-outdoor slides from Ugg are the perfect choice.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Slip-On Sneaker ($39, originally $60; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Slip-On Sneaker

Slip into fall with this easy to wear sneaker made from softly grained leather with cushioning that provides all-day comfort and support.

Rag & Bone Razor Chelsea Boot ($299, originally $495; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Rag & Bone Razor Chelsea Boot

A Chelsea boot never goes out of style, and the pointy toe on this Rag & Bone version gives it a splash of western vibes.

Men’s styles

Zella Mens Quarter Zip Pullover ($31.90, originally $49; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Zella Mens Quarter Zip Pullover

Perfect to throw on as the night cools or for a morning run, this pullover’s stretchy tech fabric means flexible comfort and breathability.

O’Neill Locked Slub Shorts ($34.90, originally $58; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom O'Neill Locked Slub Shorts

Summer’s not over yet, and these slim fitting performance shorts will keep you cool during active days.

Psycho Bunny Men’s Wave Logo Graphic Tee ($32.90, originally $50; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Psycho Bunny Men's Wave Logo Graphic Tee

Cute and cuddly, but also a little bit edgy, this soft-as-silk graphic tee is crafted from breathable pima cotton, keeping you comfy and cool.

Nike Dbreak-Type Sneaker ($67.90, originally $90; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Nike Dbreak-Type Sneaker

Kick around town in Nike’s mashup Drop Type concept, a modern mesh sneaker wrapped in an explosion of shapes, textures and vintage-look detailing.

Cole Haan GrandPro Topspin Sneaker ($99.90, originally $150; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Cole Haan GrandPro Topspin Sneaker

Soft and flexible, these low-top kicks have a classic, tennis inspired look that goes from the beach to brunch with ease.

Timberland Port Union Waterproof Boot ($122.90, originally $185; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Timberland Port Union Waterproof Boot

Get a leg up on fall and winter dressing with this classic look from the storied outdoors brand, featuring dry comfort and strong grip for icy sidewalks.

Home

Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum ($579.99, originally $699; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum

A brand that’s rarely on sale, Dyson has devoted fans, and it’s easy to see why: This super powerful cordless vacuum will help you deep clean everywhere in your house.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ligne Throw Blanket ($97.90, originally $147; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ligne Throw Blanket

This pretty throw is equal parts cozy and comfy. Created with low- and high-pile fleece on each side, you can flip it over to warm up or cool off.

Serene House Nova Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser ($35.90, originally $45; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Serene House Nova Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser

Keep your house smelling delightful with this attractive and easy to use diffuser that also lights up.

Bliss Oversize Throw Blanket ($32.90, originally $49; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Bliss Oversize Throw Blanket

Curl up this fall with a luxurious throw blanket that’s available in five colorways and is machine washable.

Voluspa Maison Set of 5 Tin Candles ($32.90, originally $50; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Voluspa Maison Set of 5 Tin Candles

With this cute set, you’ll have enough candles for every room in the house, and we love this kind of tinned candle to chase out bad scents when traveling, too.

Beauty

LightStim for Wrinkles LED Light Therapy Device ($167, originally $249; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom LightStim for Wrinkles LED Light Therapy Device

This red light therapy device is FDA-cleared to treat wrinkles on your entire face while working to promote even skin tone and smooth skin texture. The patented technology emits multiple waves of light, which give your skin a more radiant and dewy look.

Living Proof Full Size Full Shampoo, Conditioner & Full Dry Volume Blast Set ($56, originally $88; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Living Proof Full Size Full Shampoo, Conditioner & Full Dry Volume Blast Set

This limited-edition set features full sizes of fan favorites Full Shampoo, Full Conditioner and Full Dry Volume Blast Styling & Finishing Spray.

Mario Badescu The Essentials Set ($23; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Mario Badescu The Essentials Set

A three-piece exclusive set featuring full sizes of the iconic Drying Lotion, Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater and Rose Lip Balm. Badescu’s Drying Lotion is a cult favorite for drying out pimples overnight.

Drybar The Double Shot Round Blow-Dryer Brush Set ($150, $214 value; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Drybar The Double Shot Round Blow-Dryer Brush Set

Created exclusively for the anniversary sale, this limited-edition set features The Double Shot Round Blow-Dryer Brush along with other Drybar favorites to protect hair from heat.

PMD Clean Facial Cleansing Device ($66, originally $99; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom PMD Clean Facial Cleansing Device

This powerful facial cleansing device has gentle silicone bristles and four customizable modes to give your face a deep, exfoliating cleanse.

Kid’s styles

Tucker + Tate Kids’ Fun Times Jacquard Pocket Tunic Sweater ($29.90, originally $45; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Tucker + Tate Kids' Fun Times Jacquard Pocket Tunic Sweater

Back-to-school season will be here before you know it, and this printed sweater will send the kids off in practical style with cute fuzzy pockets.

Urban Republic Kids’ Quilted Faux Leather Moto Jacket ($29.90, originally $48; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Urban Republic Kids' Quilted Faux Leather Moto Jacket

We’re hard pressed to think of anything more classically cool than a moto jacket, so zip into this vegan version this fall.

Tucker & Tate Elena Booties ($23.90, originally $39.95; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Tucker & Tate Elena Booties

These classic Chelsea booties have an inside zip and a stretchy leopard inset to make getting them on and off so easy!

Steve Madden Tory Boot ($34.90, originally $54.99; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Steve Madden Tory Boot

Your little rockstar will shine in these adorable combat-style boots, available in four cool colorways.

For more great Nordstrom deals, check out CNN Coupons.