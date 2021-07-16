CNN —

Today, you’ll find deals on Athleta, Marmot and savings on Best Buy open box items. All that and more below.

Best Buy Best Buy

Now’s the right time to stock up on discounted tech: Best Buy’s Outlet Event is on. Through August 1, you can save on clearance and open-box items, including appliances, TVs, laptops and more, not to mention a selection of marked-down refurbs. If you opt for an open-box product, Best Buy will list the condition so you know exactly what you’re getting. Plus, most items come with Best Buy’s warranty and the retailer’s Return and Exchange Promise.

Athleta Athleta

Whether you’re looking for activewear to sport during winter workouts or athleisure to wear during the rest of your day, you can find quality pieces from Athleta. And now, all sale items on the site are up to 60% off for the brand’s Semi Annual Sale, no code needed. It’s all the motivation you need to stock up on leggings, sports bras, sweatshirts and more — including a pack of face masks.

Sur La Table Sur La Table

Spending more time at home over the last year has meant plenty of time to refine your culinary skill set and perfect your favorite recipes, so if you’re looking for the necessary cooking implements, head over to Sur La Table. Right now, the retailer is offering discounts on a range of items like up to 50% off outdoor dining items, La Marque 84 Stoneware Bakers for 75% off, $112 off Limited Edition MLB Le Creuset Dutch Ovens, 30% off the Oceana Dinnerware Collection and more.

The Home Depot The Home Depot

Summer sales are still ongoing at The Home Depot. At the mega home retailer’s Summertime Savings Event, shoppers can save big on a range of home items, including interior furniture, bedding, cookware, decor and more. And, if you use the promo code SUMMERTIME10 at checkout, you’ll get an extra 10% off already marked down items.

Marmot Marmot

Whether you’re getting ready for your next outdoor adventure or simply want to stock up on new gear, Marmot has you covered. Right now, the brand is offering 30 to 60% off a variety of items for its End of Season Sale. Eco jackets, haulers, winter coats and more are all included in the sale, so take this opportunity to upgrade the quality of your adventure gear at a reasonable price.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Apple AirPods Max ($479.99, originally $549; amazon.com)

Apple Apple AirPods Max

Apple’s AirPods Max made quite a splash when they hit the headphones scene at the end of 2020. And while we acknowledged that the luxury they deliver comes at quite a high price in our full review, they’re seeing their biggest discount ever on Amazon right now. AirPods Max are down to $472.81 in every color — about $75 off their usual price. If that’s enough of a deal to convince you to buy, be sure to act fast; there’s no telling how long this discount will last.

United By Blue

United By Blue United By Blue

What’s better than savings on sustainably made products? A pound of trash getting removed from oceans and waterways for every product you buy. That’s exactly what United By Blue does, and now you’ll find discounts of up to 60% off sitewide at the brand’s End of Season sale. Pick up apparel that’s perfect for heading outdoors, plus all the accessories you need for camping, hiking and more. Don’t forget to use code EXTRA40 to take an extra 40% off sale items too.

Yeti Camino Carryall 35 ($112.49, originally $149.99; yeti.com)

Yeti Yeti Camino Carryall 35

Whether you’re headed out on the trail or getting ready to lounge on the shore, Yeti’s Camino Carryall is equipped to help you bring along everything you need, and now Yeti is clearing out its stock of the bag to make way for new inventory — that’s good news for you, since you can capitalize on a 25% discount, bringing the price of this feature-packed tote down to just $112.49. Its outer shell is puncture- and abrasion-resistant, while its bottom is made to keep water out and the bag upright. Plus, it’s incredibly easy to clean.

Petco

Petco Petco

Spoil your furry friend and save all the while with Petco’s latest sale event, which is marking down select items for all types of pets for up to 50% off. Pet tech, such as automatic feeders, cameras and trackers, is currently up to 30% off, with select adorable dog toys and cat furniture up to 50% off. If you opt for repeat delivery on eligible brands, you can also get 40% off on your first delivery, then 10% off your second and third. The sale lasts until July 24, with some promotions ending early, so be sure to stock up on pet essentials soon.

Madewell

Madewell Madewell

Your new summer wardrobe is within reach, thanks to Madewell’s Secret Stock Sale. For just one more day, you can take up to 60% off sale styles with code PSST. It’s your chance to save on everything from the brand’s signature denim to sandals and warm-weather tops. Just be sure to add your favorites to cart soon.

Allswell

Allswell Allswell

You’ll sleep soundly knowing you saved big on mattresses, bedding and decor at Allswell’s latest sitewide sale. Use code STAYCATION to take 10% off a range of blankets, pillows, duvets, sheets and more, many of which come in contemporary patterns that will boost the look of your space as well as your comfort level at bedtime. Not to mention, the brand makes a range of hybrid mattresses that are sure to give you sweet dreams this summer.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 (starting at $104.99; woot.com)

Amazon Ring Video Doorbell 3

Keep an eye on your front door with a Ring Video Doorbell 3 or 3 Plus — the newer version of our pick for best video doorbell — from Woot!, available today only for under $130. These devices allow you to see who’s knocking via the Ring app, which provides a livestream, motion detection notifications, two-way communication and more.

Nike

Nike Nike

Just do it — that is, shop this Nike sale. Right now tons of styles from one of the biggest names in activewear are on sale for up to 40% off at Nike.com. There’s no promo code necessary to snag the savings, but you’ll need to shop soon before popular items sell out. That means it’s time to load up on all the apparel, footwear and accessories you’ll need for your warm-weather workouts and beyond.

Bissell PowerFresh Steam Mop ($79, originally $99; walmart.com)

Walmart Bissell PowerFresh Steam Mop

Bissell isn’t just a top brand when it comes to vacuums. In fact, another great Bissell cleaner — the PowerFresh Steam Mop — is now on sale for $59, down from $99, at Walmart. Clean and sanitize your floors simultaneously with the flip-down Easy Scrubber that gets into all the nooks and crannies of hardwood or tiled floors with ease. The PowerFresh also comes with scent discs so your floors smell as clean as they look.

Reebok

Reebok Reebok

You can never have too many sneakers or accessories, so why not add to your collection now that Reebok is having a sitewide summer sale? Right now you can get 40% off all items, plus an additional 50% off sales items when you use the code SIZZLINSUMMER. Sandals, training shoes and sports apparel are all on offer, with free shipping on orders over $49.

Dagne Dover

Dagne Dover Dagne Dover

We’re huge fans of Dagne Dover — especially the travel bags and toiletry organizers — which is why we’re taking note of the brand’s summer refresh sale. Bestselling neoprene backpacks, totes, lunch boxes, organizers and laptop bags are now an extra 25% off when you use the code REFRESH at checkout. We don’t see sales on Dagne Dover that are this substantial that often, so take advantage before items are all gone.

Ruggable

Ruggable Ruggable

Ruggable’s machine-washable rugs are the pinnacle of style and convenience, and starting today you can outfit your entire home in the brand, thanks to this deal on rug bundles. At the Fan Fave Rug Bundle Sale, take up to 30% off bundled styles; specifically, when you buy one rug system (a Rug Cover and Rug Pad), you’ll get a second Rug Cover for up to 30% off. There’s everything from contemporary styles to traditional looks up for grabs — even a few doormats are marked down.—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Under Armour

Under Armour

Under Armour is here to help with the heat of summer workouts now that its Semi Annual Sale has started. Going on through July 20, the brand is offering up to 50% plus an additional 25% off with the code JULY25 on sports apparel, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids. Adult running sneakers are now as low as $54.99, with specialty shoes like baseball or football cleats also on offer. You can even find the UA Sportsmask, known for its breathable, waterproof fabric, for the record-low price of $10. Free shipping is offered on orders over $60, so start shopping now before items run out.

Solo Stove Bonfire ($254.99, originally $349.99; solostove.com)

Solo Stove Solo Stove Bonfire

When it comes to outdoor fire pits, you can’t beat the quality of Solo Stove, and right now the brand is offering some extra savings on the fan-favorite Bonfire to help you get those marshmallows roasting. For $254.99, originally $349.99, plus free shipping and returns, you can get this smokeless portable fire pit with a 360-degree Airflow Design made to ensure even heating. The Bonfire is made from stainless steel for added durability and requires minimal cleanup when you’re done using it.

