Canada could let fully vaccinated US citizens enter the country by next month

(CNN) Canada could start allowing fully vaccinated US citizens and permanent residents on non-essential travel into the country by mid August, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In a call Thursday with Canada's provincial and territorial premiers, Trudeau also said Canada could potentially open to fully vaccinated travelers in all countries by early September if the current vaccination trend continues.

Canada is largely off limits to US travelers. Tourism, leisure and casual visits are all forbidden. Some exceptions exist for family members, foreign workers and international students.

Stringent testing and quarantine measures are in place for travelers arriving by air and land.