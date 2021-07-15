The week in 33 photos

Cars are overturned in the street as people in Havana, Cuba, take part in protests on Sunday, July 11. Thousands of Cubans took to the streets Sunday to protest a lack of food and medicine as the country undergoes a grave economic crisis aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic and US sanctions. Many chanted for "freedom" and called for President Miguel Díaz-Canel to step down. Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images

Richard Branson, the founder of Virgin Galactic, experiences weightlessness after successfully rocketing to space on Sunday, July 11. Branson is the first billionaire to travel to space aboard a spacecraft he helped fund. Since the early 2000s, he has been trying to develop, test and launch suborbital rockets that can take tourists on brief rides a few dozen miles above Earth. Virgin Galactic

Democrats from the Texas state House get off a bus at Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia, on Monday, July 12. They left the state to try to block Republicans from passing a restrictive new voting law in the remaining days of a special legislative session that was called by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. The Democrats have been meeting with members of Congress to urge them to pass federal voting-rights legislation, including the sweeping For the People Act. Kenny Holston/The New York Times/Redux

Italian players celebrate after defeating England in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday, July 11. The match was decided by a dramatic penalty shootout. Laurence Griffiths/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

The Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, consumes a home in Doyle, California, on Saturday, July 10. It's the second time in less than a year that the small town has been ravaged by a wildfire. Noah Berger/AP

Members of the press gather around supporters of Jovenel Moise, the late President of Haiti, as they create a memorial outside the presidential palace in Port-au-Prince on Wednesday, July 14. Moise was assassinated a week earlier during an attack on his private residence. Matias Delacroix/AP

Rani, a 23-month-old dwarf cow that's just 20 inches tall, grazes at a farm in Nabinagar, Bangladesh, on Tuesday, July 13. Her owners say she is the smallest cow in the world. Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

People in Johannesburg mourn the death of a 15-year-old relative on Wednesday, July 14. Dozens of people have been killed in South Africa since violent protests and looting were sparked by the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma. It has been some of the worst violence the country has seen in years. Yeshiel Panchia/AP

Message of love and support are taped over racist graffiti that had defaced a mural of soccer star Marcus Rashford in Manchester, England, on Monday, July 12. Rashford was one of the England players who missed a penalty in the Euro 2020 final against Italy. He and a couple of his Black teammates were also targeted with racial abuse on social media. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Houses are damaged by flooding in Insul, Germany, on Thursday, July 15. Severe flooding caused by historic rainfall has led to dozens of deaths in western Europe, and many other people remained missing as of Thursday. Michael Probst/AP

Model Bella Hadid arrives for the screening of the film "Tre Piani" as she attends the Cannes Film Festival in France on Sunday, July 11. See more red-carpet looks from Cannes Valery Hache/AFP/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic falls to the ground in celebration after he defeated Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon final on Sunday, July 11. It is the Serbian's 20th grand slam title, tying him with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most grand slam singles titles ever by a man. Pete Nichols/AP

Members of the band Brass Gumbo play instruments at the National Monument of Scotland during a photo call for the Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival on Thursday, July 8. Andrew Milligan/PA Images/Getty Images

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo arrives at the White House on Wednesday, July 14. She was meeting with President Joe Biden and his chief Covid-19 medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, to record videos encouraging young people to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. Evan Vucci/AP

A member of the Afghan Special Forces drives a Humvee during a combat mission against the Taliban on Sunday, July 11. The Taliban are moving rapidly to take over districts in northern Afghanistan, leading US military commanders to raise the prospect of a civil war once US troops are gone. (Editor's note: Danish Siddiqui, the Reuters photographer who took this photo, was killed Friday during clashes in Afghanistan. Siddiqui had been a photographer for Reuters since 2010, and he was the news agency's chief photographer in India. He was also part of a Reuters team that won the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography covering Rohingya refugees fleeing Myanmar.) Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Cyclists pass by sunflowers in Quillan, France, during the 14th stage of the Tour de France on Saturday, July 10. Michael Steele/Getty Images

Visitors take photos in front of a thermometer at Death Valley National Park in Death Valley, California, on Saturday, July 10. A day earlier, the park hit 130 degrees Fahrenheit for only the fifth time in recorded history. Roger Kisby/The New York Times/Redux

A relative of Abdul Rochman, a 36-year-old man who died from Covid-19, cries after his funeral in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Monday, July 12. The country is battling a severe wave of Covid-19 that authorities say is driven by the more infectious Delta variant. Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Reuters

A miniature model of the Statue of Liberty is unveiled at the French ambassador's home in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, July 14. The "little sister" is an exact replica of the original but one-sixteenth of its size. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion performs at the Hakkasan Nightclub in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 11. Denise Truscello/WireImage/Getty Images

Oakland's Tony Kemp makes a leaping catch during a Major League Baseball game in Arlington, Texas, on Friday, July 9. Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

A woman, whose son was killed during last year's massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, weeps as she takes part in a protest Tuesday, July 13, outside the home of Lebanon's caretaker interior minister, Mohamed Fehmi. Her hand is painted red to represent blood. Demonstrators were angry with Fehmi because he rejected a request by the judge investigating the explosion to question Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim, one of Lebanon's most senior generals. Bilal Hussein/AP

This aerial photo shows a villager drying matgrass in Taizhou, China, on Thursday, July 15. Wang Huabin/VCG/Getty Images

Fans reach for a ball during the MLB Home Run Derby, which took place in Denver on Monday, July 12. Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports

A firefighter uses a walkie-talkie to communicate with his colleagues inside a juice factory in Rupganj, Bangladesh, on Friday, July 9. A massive fire had ripped through the factory, killing at least 52 people and injuring at least 50. Mahmud Hossain Opu/AP

People pet a goat during the second-ever Running of the Goats, which took place in New York City's Riverside Park on Wednesday, July 14. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

People watch Bastille Day fireworks from a beach in Cannes, France, during the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, July 14. Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Workers remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from a park in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday, July 10. A statue of another Confederate general, Thomas J. "Stonewall" Jackson, was also removed from a Charlottesville park that day. The city said it is looking for a new home for the statues at a museum, military battlefield or historical society. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

UFC's Conor McGregor is carried off on a stretcher after he broke his leg in a bout against Dustin Poirier on Saturday, July 10. Gary A. Vasquez/USA Today Sports

Rescuers search for trapped people after part of a hotel collapsed in Suzhou, China, on Monday, July 12. At least eight people were killed, and nine others were missing, according to the local government. Ge Yong/China News Service/Getty Images

Supporters of pop star Britney Spears participate in a "Free Britney" rally at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, July 14. Spears broke down in tears during a court hearing Wednesday, saying that she wants her father out as co-conservator of her estate. He's held that role since 2008. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images