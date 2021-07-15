Long Island teen with 90+ mph fastball is the first known Orthodox Jewish player drafted in Major League Baseball

(CNN) Right handed pitcher Jacob Steinmetz has a fastball in the 90-94 mph range, a wicked curve ball and a deeply-held religious faith.

The Arizona Diamondbacks selected the 17-year-old on Monday in the third round with the 77th pick and say he's the first known Orthodox Jewish player to ever be drafted by a Major League baseball team.

"I think just because of the fact that no one's ever done it, really, there's no one for younger kids to look at and see that it was possible," he said. "With me being the first, hopefully the younger kids will see that and they won't give up and think 'I'm an Orthodox Jew, I can't do that.'"

The Woodmere, New York, native was surrounded by friends and family when he saw his name on TV and got a call from the team.

"It was always a dream, but it wasn't a very realistic dream until about a year, a year-and-a-half ago," Steinmetz said. "I just got a lot better and was throwing a lot harder and I was putting a lot more work in."

Read More