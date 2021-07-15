An officer is killed and 3 others wounded during a standoff in a Texas town

(CNN) An officer was killed and three others were wounded during a standoff involving a barricaded person in Levelland, Texas, on Thursday, according to police.

"The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of our own, tonight, SWAT Commander Sergeant Josh Bartlett," it said in a statement

The department's SWAT team responded to the 1100 block of 10th Street in Levelland, following reports of a person barricaded and shots fired, according to the police.

"Shortly after arrival, gunfire was exchanged and Sgt. Bartlett was shot. Sgt. Bartlett was transported to Covenant Medical Center in Levelland with life-threatening injuries where he was later pronounced deceased," the statement said.

Three other officers were wounded in the incident.

