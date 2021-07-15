California doctor faces federal charges in fake Covid-19 vaccine scheme

(CNN) A licensed naturopathic doctor from Northern California was arrested Wednesday for running a fake Covid-19 immunization and vaccine card scheme, according to an announcement from the US Department of Justice.

Juli A. Mazi, 41, faces one charge of wire fraud and one count of false statements related to health matters, according to the Justice Department. Prosecutors say the Napa woman tried to sell homeoprophylaxis immunization pellets and fake Covid-19 immunization cards that made it appear as though her customers received the Moderna vaccine. This is the first federal criminal fraud prosecution related to these fraudulent immunizations and vaccine record cards, according to prosecutors.

"'This defendant allegedly defrauded and endangered the public by preying on fears and spreading misinformation about FDA-authorized vaccinations, while also peddling fake treatments that put people's lives at risk. Even worse, the defendant allegedly created counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards and instructed her customers to falsely mark that they had received a vaccine, allowing them to circumvent efforts to contain the spread of the disease,'' said Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco.

"'According to the complaint, instead of disseminating valid remedies and information, Juli Mazi profited from unlawfully peddling unapproved remedies, stirring up false fears, and generating fake proof of vaccinations. We will act to protect trust in the medical developments that are enabling us to emerge from the problems presented by the pandemic,'" said Acting US Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds.

CNN is seeking comment from Mazi.

