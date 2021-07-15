Bucks rally to defeat Suns, level NBA Finals series at 2-2

The Milwaukee Bucks rallied from nine points down in the fourth quarter to defeat the Phoenix Suns 109-103 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday to tie the best-of-seven series at 2-2 in front their own elated fans at Fiserv Forum.

The teams were tied at the half but small forward Khris Middleton pushed the Bucks over the top, tallying 40 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Milwaukee had looked in deep trouble after losing the opening two games of the series in Phoenix but never counted themselves out.

"Just staying strong, staying with it," Middleton said. "Telling myself you're always in the game no matter what the score until that clock runs out."

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) drives around Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) during the second half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo did not match his plus-40 points efforts from the previous two games but still came up big for the Bucks with 26 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists, and put on a strong defensive effort that included a critical block late in the fourth quarter.

