Exclusive: Stephen Breyer says he hasn’t decided his retirement plans and is happy as the Supreme Court’s top liberal

Joan Biskupic
By Joan Biskupic, CNN legal analyst & Supreme Court biographer
Published 6:31 AM EDT, Thu July 15, 2021
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is photographed at his home in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in September 2015.
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is photographed at his home in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in September 2015.
This Breyer family photo shows a young Stephen, second from left, with his father, Irving; his mother, Anne; and his younger brother, Charles.
This Breyer family photo shows a young Stephen, second from left, with his father, Irving; his mother, Anne; and his younger brother, Charles.
Breyer holds his three children -— Chloe, Nell and Michael — in 1974.
Breyer holds his three children -— Chloe, Nell and Michael — in 1974.
In his early career, Breyer was a professor at Harvard Law School. This photo was taken in 1979.
In his early career, Breyer was a professor at Harvard Law School. This photo was taken in 1979.
Breyer, seen here in May 1993, was the chief judge of the US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit. The First Circuit includes Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Puerto Rico and Rhode Island.
Breyer, seen here in May 1993, was the chief judge of the US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit. The First Circuit includes Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Puerto Rico and Rhode Island.
Breyer arrives at the White House in June 1993. He was being considered for the Supreme Court opening left by retiring Justice Byron White. That seat eventually went to Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Breyer arrives at the White House in June 1993. He was being considered for the Supreme Court opening left by retiring Justice Byron White. That seat eventually went to Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Breyer and his wife, Joanna, are seen at Boston's Logan Airport in May 1994.
Breyer and his wife, Joanna, are seen at Boston's Logan Airport in May 1994.
Breyer walks with President Bill Clinton at the White House in May 1994. Breyer was chosen by Clinton to replace retiring Justice Harry Blackmun.
Breyer walks with President Bill Clinton at the White House in May 1994. Breyer was chosen by Clinton to replace retiring Justice Harry Blackmun.
Breyer and his daughter Chloe jog with Clinton in May 1994.
Breyer and his daughter Chloe jog with Clinton in May 1994.
Breyer meets with US Sen. Joe Biden in Biden's office in May 1994.
Breyer meets with US Sen. Joe Biden in Biden's office in May 1994.
Breyer is joined by US Sen. Ted Kennedy at his confirmation hearings in July 1994. Breyer was confirmed by a vote of 84-9.
Breyer is joined by US Sen. Ted Kennedy at his confirmation hearings in July 1994. Breyer was confirmed by a vote of 84-9.
Breyer receives an honorary degree at the Suffolk University Law School in September 1999.
Breyer receives an honorary degree at the Suffolk University Law School in September 1999.
Breyer is greeted by US Secretary of State Colin Powell before President George W. Bush spoke in front of a joint session of Congress in February 2001.
Breyer is greeted by US Secretary of State Colin Powell before President George W. Bush spoke in front of a joint session of Congress in February 2001.
Breyer works in his office with his staff of clerks in June 2002.
Breyer works in his office with his staff of clerks in June 2002.
Breyer reads Dr. Seuss' "Oh, the Places You'll Go!" to elementary school students who were visiting the Supreme Court in March 2003. It was National Read Across America Day.
Breyer reads Dr. Seuss' "Oh, the Places You'll Go!" to elementary school students who were visiting the Supreme Court in March 2003. It was National Read Across America Day.
Breyer, right, is joined by his brother Charles, who is also a judge, at a federal courthouse in San Francisco in May 2003.
Breyer, right, is joined by his brother Charles, who is also a judge, at a federal courthouse in San Francisco in May 2003.
Breyer and his fellow Supreme Court justices file out of the court building to attend the funeral of former Chief Justice William Rehnquist in September 2005. From left are justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Breyer, Clarence Thomas, David Souter, William Kennedy, Antonin Scalia, Sandra Day O'Connor and John Paul Stevens.
Breyer and his fellow Supreme Court justices file out of the court building to attend the funeral of former Chief Justice William Rehnquist in September 2005. From left are justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Breyer, Clarence Thomas, David Souter, William Kennedy, Antonin Scalia, Sandra Day O'Connor and John Paul Stevens.
Breyer, second from right, attends a State of the Union address in January 2006. Joining Breyer, from left, are Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Clarence Thomas and newly confirmed Justice Samuel Alito.
Breyer, second from right, attends a State of the Union address in January 2006. Joining Breyer, from left, are Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Clarence Thomas and newly confirmed Justice Samuel Alito.
Breyer and fellow Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg attend Samuel Alito's ceremonial swearing-in.
Breyer and fellow Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg attend Samuel Alito's ceremonial swearing-in.
Breyer is seated between students Cole Mitguard, left, and C.J. Mourning while visiting San Francisco's Lowell High School in February 2006. Breyer graduated from Lowell in 1955.
Breyer is seated between students Cole Mitguard, left, and C.J. Mourning while visiting San Francisco's Lowell High School in February 2006. Breyer graduated from Lowell in 1955.
Breyer walks off the field with his wife, Joanna, and their 3-year-old granddaughter, Clara Scholl, after throwing a ceremonial first pitch at Boston's Fenway Park in July 2006.
Breyer walks off the field with his wife, Joanna, and their 3-year-old granddaughter, Clara Scholl, after throwing a ceremonial first pitch at Boston's Fenway Park in July 2006.
Breyer accepts an honorary doctorate from Belgium's Catholic University of Louvain in March 2009.
Breyer accepts an honorary doctorate from Belgium's Catholic University of Louvain in March 2009.
Breyer sits with former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor during a forum at the Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, DC, in May 2009.
Breyer sits with former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor during a forum at the Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, DC, in May 2009.
Breyer testifies before the House Judiciary Committee's Commercial and Administrative Law Subcommittee in May 2010. Breyer and fellow Justice Antonin Scalia testified to the subcommittee about the Administrative Conference of the United States.
Breyer testifies before the House Judiciary Committee's Commercial and Administrative Law Subcommittee in May 2010. Breyer and fellow Justice Antonin Scalia testified to the subcommittee about the Administrative Conference of the United States.
From left, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Breyer, Vice President Joe Biden and first lady Michelle Obama listen to President Barack Obama speak at a White House reception in May 2010. The reception, held for Jewish American Heritage Month, celebrated Jewish American heritage and its contributions to American culture.
From left, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Breyer, Vice President Joe Biden and first lady Michelle Obama listen to President Barack Obama speak at a White House reception in May 2010. The reception, held for Jewish American Heritage Month, celebrated Jewish American heritage and its contributions to American culture.
Breyer sits down with ABC's George Stephanopoulos for a "Good Morning America" interview in September 2010.
Breyer sits down with ABC's George Stephanopoulos for a "Good Morning America" interview in September 2010.
Breyer speaks during an interview in Washington, DC, in October 2010.
Breyer speaks during an interview in Washington, DC, in October 2010.
Breyer and his wife, Joanna, arrive at the White House for a state dinner honoring Chinese President Hu Jintao in January 2011.
Breyer and his wife, Joanna, arrive at the White House for a state dinner honoring Chinese President Hu Jintao in January 2011.
President Barack Obama reads from his book, "Of Thee I Sing: A Letter to My Daughters," as Breyer and some of his family members visit the White House Oval Office in May 2011. Joining Breyer, from left, are his wife, Joanna; his grandson Eli; and his daughter Nell.
President Barack Obama reads from his book, "Of Thee I Sing: A Letter to My Daughters," as Breyer and some of his family members visit the White House Oval Office in May 2011. Joining Breyer, from left, are his wife, Joanna; his grandson Eli; and his daughter Nell.
Breyer walks with Britain's Prince Charles as Charles visited the Supreme Court in May 2011.
Breyer walks with Britain's Prince Charles as Charles visited the Supreme Court in May 2011.
Breyer and fellow Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia confer in October 2011 before testifying at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing entitled "Considering the Role of Judges Under the Constitution of the United States."
Breyer and fellow Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia confer in October 2011 before testifying at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing entitled "Considering the Role of Judges Under the Constitution of the United States."
Breyer greets members of the military and their families at a Washington Nationals baseball game in June 2013.
Breyer greets members of the military and their families at a Washington Nationals baseball game in June 2013.
Vice President Joe Biden greets Breyer as he arrives at the funeral services for Ben Bradlee, the former editor of the Washington Post, in October 2014.
Vice President Joe Biden greets Breyer as he arrives at the funeral services for Ben Bradlee, the former editor of the Washington Post, in October 2014.
Breyer listens during a meeting of the Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee in March 2015.
Breyer listens during a meeting of the Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee in March 2015.
Breyer appears on "The Late Show" with Stephen Colbert in September 2015.
Breyer appears on "The Late Show" with Stephen Colbert in September 2015.
President Donald Trump greets Breyer at his State of the Union address in January 2018.
President Donald Trump greets Breyer at his State of the Union address in January 2018.
Breyer, second from left, attends the State of the Union address in January 2018. With Breyer, from left, are Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Elena Kagan and Neil Gorsuch.
Breyer, second from left, attends the State of the Union address in January 2018. With Breyer, from left, are Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Elena Kagan and Neil Gorsuch.
Breyer and his wife, Joanna, are seated together for a private ceremony honoring the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg in September 2020. Seated from left are Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, the Breyers, former Justice Anthony Kennedy, Justice Sonia Sotomayor and Maureen Scalia, the wife of late Justice Antonin Scalia.
Breyer and his wife, Joanna, are seated together for a private ceremony honoring the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg in September 2020. Seated from left are Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, the Breyers, former Justice Anthony Kennedy, Justice Sonia Sotomayor and Maureen Scalia, the wife of late Justice Antonin Scalia.
Members of the US Supreme Court <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2021/04/23/politics/amy-coney-barrett-supreme-court-picture/index.html" target="_blank">pose for a group photo </a>in Washington, DC, in April 2021. Seated from left are Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor. Standing behind them, from left, are Brett Kavanaugh, Elena Kagan, Neil Gorsuch and newest Justice Amy Coney Barrett.
Members of the US Supreme Court pose for a group photo in Washington, DC, in April 2021. Seated from left are Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor. Standing behind them, from left, are Brett Kavanaugh, Elena Kagan, Neil Gorsuch and newest Justice Amy Coney Barrett.
Plainfield, New Hampshire CNN —  

Justice Stephen Breyer has not decided when he will retire and is especially gratified with his new role as the senior liberal on the bench, he told CNN in an exclusive interview – his first public comments amid the incessant speculation of a Supreme Court vacancy.

Far from Washington and the pressures of the recently completed session and chatter over his possible retirement, Breyer, a 27-year veteran of the high court, said Wednesday that two factors will be overriding in his decision.

“Primarily, of course, health,” said Breyer, who will turn 83 in August. “Second, the court.”

Liberal advocates, law professors and some Democratic members of Congress have tried in public statements to persuade Breyer to leave the bench. They want Democratic President Joe Biden to be able to name a younger liberal while the Senate, which has the constitutional “advice and consent” power, holds a thin Democratic majority.

Top row: Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito; bottom row: Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett

Some liberals were urging Breyer to announce a departure as the justices released their final opinions the first week in July. But Breyer has shown no desire to leave the bench at this point, especially as he has obtained more power as the ranking justice on the left after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg last year.

When asked directly over coffee in rural New Hampshire whether he had decided when to step down, Breyer said simply, “No.”

He brushed aside questions about the timing of a decision but was willing to speak about the factors that would influence him, including regard for the court. He also elaborated on the satisfaction his leadership role on the left wing has brought.

Breyer said his new seniority in the justices’ private discussion over cases “has made a difference to me. … It is not a fight. It is not sarcasm. It is deliberation.”

During the recent session, Breyer assumed a leading role on several major cases, including to reject a third challenge to the Affordable Care Act, to bolster student speech rights, and to give Google a victory in a multibillion-dollar copyright infringement case brought by Oracle.

He also undertook a new role in internal debate, speaking sooner in the justices’ private conferences, steered by the rhythms of seniority.

When the justices meet in private to decide how to vote on cases, the nine are alone. They call these collective sessions, the “conference.” And according to longstanding tradition, Chief Justice John Roberts, speaks first, giving his thoughts about a case and casting his vote. Next comes Justice Clarence Thomas, on the court for 30 years. Breyer is now next in the order, and the first liberal to have a shot at influencing a case and any cross-ideological consensus.

“You have to figure out what you’re going to say in conference to a greater extent, to get it across simply,” Breyer said. “You have to be flexible, hear other people, and be prepared to modify your views. But that doesn’t mean (going in with) a blank mind.”

Breyer has tried to minimize the politics of a 6-3, conservative-liberal bench in these especially polarized times. A lengthy speech he gave at Harvard Law School last April has been turned into a book that will be published in September entitled, “The Authority of the Court and the Peril of Politics.”

The court’s six conservatives are Republican appointees who often vote together, as they did recently to curtail the reach of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, diminish union power to organize on agricultural land and restrict regulation of big political donors. The three liberals, all Democratic appointees and including Breyer, dissented forcefully.

Yet Breyer has long adopted a mindset of common ground and often remarks that he considers dissents “a failure.” At the court, he is known for trying to build consensus and over the past decade the pair on the left most likely to try to compromise with the right wing have been Breyer, appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1994, and Justice Elena Kagan, a 2010 appointee of President Barack Obama.

Summer retreat

New Hampshire’s towering trees and cool temperatures have offered Breyer and his family a summer retreat for decades. His children and grandchildren still regularly visit the family cabin, and earlier this week the justice, his wife, Joanna, and two grandsons were among the families featured in a story in The Valley News about a tree-identification excursion at the nearby Blow-Me-Down Farm in Cornish.

On Wednesday in Plainfield, a rural village of just over 2,000 people, Breyer appeared relaxed. Shed of the black robe, he wore khaki shorts, a short-sleeved blue and orange striped shirt and sandals. Still, he remained a cautious conversationalist, declining to speak of the court’s confidential deliberations.

Liberals beyond the court praise his record but, as they did of Ginsburg for years, say he should make way for a new justice, particularly while Biden has a Democratic Senate.

Unlike when Ginsburg died and the 5-4 conservative-dominated court transformed to a 6-3 bench, a new Biden appointee would not change the current ideological split.

Theoretically, the Democrats should retain their one-vote advantage through at least the 2022 November midterm elections. But activists worry about any sudden change in that margin. Their concerns arise against the backdrop of 2016, when then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell prevented any hearing of Obama’s choice of Merrick Garland to succeed Justice Antonin Scalia, and of 2020, when Ginsburg died and McConnell helped rush through Amy Coney Barrett as a successor in October, just days before President Donald Trump was voted out of office.

When the court rules in the familiar 6-3 conservative-liberal pattern, Breyer, as the senior member of the left, has the power to assign the opinion for that wing. He said his goal is a fair distribution of the dissents in prominent cases among himself, Kagan and the third liberal, Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

In June, as the Roberts conservative majority rejected a California regulation that gave union organizers temporary access to agricultural land to speak to farmworkers, enhancing property rights, Breyer kept the dissenting opinion for himself. But then he had Kagan write for the trio as it protested the majority’s decision in an Arizona case hollowing out a section of the Voting Rights Act prohibiting racially discriminatory practices. And he tapped Sotomayor for the dissent in the California dispute over disclosure rules for big-money donors.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 14: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is seen as she presents the Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Inaugural Woman of Leadership Award to Agnes Gund at The Library of Congress on February 14, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

At an institution bound by rank, Breyer knows what it like to be on the downside of the seniority order. He spent more than 11 years as the most junior justice (nearly the court record), simply by virtue of a dearth of associate-justice appointments in that period. Samuel Alito joined in January 2006, an appointee of President George W. Bush, after Bush’s choice of Roberts to be chief justice in 2005.

Ginsburg was named to the bench in 1993, the year before Breyer. Her tenure as the senior justice on the left ran for a decade, from 2010 (when Justice John Paul Stevens retired) to 2020.

Breyer’s duration is unlikely to reach a decade, but he plainly decided it would not be a single term.