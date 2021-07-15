Lebanon's Hariri steps down as prime minister-designate pushing crisis-ridden country further into uncertainty

Beirut, Lebanon (CNN) Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri has stepped down nearly nine months after he was tasked with forming the crisis-ridden country's next government.

On Thursday, Hariri told reporters that President Michel Aoun had not accepted his latest Cabinet lineup less than 24 hours after the three-time prime minister submitted the proposal.

"During the conversation we proposed that the president take more time to think about the proposal, and (Aoun) said that it looks like we're not going to agree," Hariri told reporters following the 20-minute meeting.

"For that reason I have stepped down from forming the government. God help this country," he added.

In a statement, the Lebanese presidency office cast doubt on Hariri's willingness to form a government.

