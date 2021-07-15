Lebanon's Hariri steps down as prime minister-designate pushing crisis-ridden country further into uncertainty

Beirut, Lebanon (CNN) Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri has stepped down nearly nine months after he was tasked with forming the crisis-ridden country's next government.

On Thursday, Hariri told reporters that President Michel Aoun had not accepted his latest cabinet line-up less than 24 hours after the three-time prime minister submitted the proposal.

"During the conversation we proposed that the president take more time to think about the proposal, and [Aoun] said that it looks like we're not going to agree," Hariri told reporters following the 20-minute meeting.

"For that reason I have stepped down from forming the government. God help this country," he added.

Prior to the meeting, Aoun received a joint message from US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and French Foreign Minister Yves Le Drian calling on him to expedite the government formation, according to a statement from Aoun's office. The message was submitted through US ambassador to Beirut Dorothy Shea and French ambassador Anne Grillo.

