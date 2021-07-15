Michael Probst/AP Houses are damaged by flooding in Insul, Germany, on Thursday, July 15. The Ahr river burst its banks the night before. In pictures: Deadly flooding in western Europe

Michael Probst/AP Houses are damaged by flooding in Insul, Germany, on Thursday, July 15. The Ahr river burst its banks the night before.

Severe flooding caused by historic rainfall has led to dozens of deaths in western Europe, and many other people remained missing as of Thursday.

"In some areas we have not seen this much rainfall in 100 years,'' Andreas Friedrich, a German weather service spokesman, told CNN.

Flash floods have swept across western and southern Germany, causing buildings to collapse, police said. Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Switzerland have also been affected by flooding.