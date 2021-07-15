Houses are damaged by flooding in Insul, Germany, on Thursday, July 15. The Ahr river burst its banks the night before.
Updated 1:19 PM ET, Thu July 15, 2021

Houses are damaged by flooding in Insul, Germany, on Thursday, July 15. The Ahr river burst its banks the night before.
Michael Probst/AP

Severe flooding caused by historic rainfall has led to dozens of deaths in western Europe, and many other people remained missing as of Thursday.

"In some areas we have not seen this much rainfall in 100 years,'' Andreas Friedrich, a German weather service spokesman, told CNN.

Flash floods have swept across western and southern Germany, causing buildings to collapse, police said. Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Switzerland have also been affected by flooding.

People look at a railway crossing that was destroyed by the flooding in Priorei, Germany.
Sascha Schuermann/AFP/Getty Images
Men walk by damaged homes in Schuld, Germany.
Michael Probst/AP
A man surveys what remains of his house in Schuld.
Thomas Frey/dpa/AP
Water from the Ahr river flows past a damaged bridge in Schuld.
Michael Probst/AP
Evacuees ride a bus in Valkenburg aan de Geul, Netherlands.
Sem van der Wal/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
A car floats in the Meuse river during heavy flooding in Liege, Belgium, on Thursday.
Valentin Bianchi/AP
People walk on a damaged road in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany.
Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters
A resident uses a bucket to remove water from a house cellar in Hagen, Germany.
Roberto Pfeil/dpa/AP
A man and woman stand on the stoop of their home as they look at floodwaters in Geulle, Netherlands.
Sem van der Wal/ANP/Getty Images