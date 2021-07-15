CNN —

Chrissy Teigen is feeling “lost” these days.

The lifestyle entrepreneur and TV personality posted on her verified Instagram account Wednesday that it “just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world” while feeling bad in the real world.

“Going outside sucks and doesn’t feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race,” her caption on a photo appearing to show her reclining on a couch read. “But I do know that however I’m handling this now isn’t the right answer.”

Teigen recently ran afoul of social media after a model, musician and reality star, Courtney Stodden, accused Teigen of online bullying years ago.

Teigen apologized and in a lengthy Medium piece she wrote, “As you know, a bunch of my old awful (awful, awful) tweets resurfaced. I’m truly ashamed of them.”

“I’ve apologized publicly to one person, but there are others — and more than just a few — who I need to say I’m sorry to,” she wrote. “I’m in the process of privately reaching out to the people I insulted.”

But some people have been less than forgiving and decided to “cancel” Teigen, who has been one of the most active celebs on social media.

in her Wednesday post Teigen wrote, “I feel lost and need to find my place again,I need to snap out of this, I desperately wanna communicate with you guys instead of pretending everything is okay. I’m not used to any other way!!”

“Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whollllle lot. Only a few understand it and it’s impossible to know til you’re in it,” the caption read. “And it’s hard to talk about it in that sense because obviously you sound whiney when you’ve clearly done something wrong. It just sucks.”