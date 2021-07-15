CNN —

Sustainable living brand United by Blue does not only make adorable accessories, fashionable apparel and comfortable activewear — it’s working to consistently reduce its own impact on the environment. The brand makes all of its products from GOTS-certified factories using sustainably sourced materials, and to further reduce pollution, United by Blue removes one pound of trash from the ocean for every product sold.

You can feel good about putting your money behind that mission on most days, but shopping United by Blue will feel even better today, now that early access to the brand’s End of Season Sale is live. The sale itself officially kicks off tomorrow, July 16, and will run through July 26 with a huge variety of items marked down. You can browse clothes for men and women, accessories perfect for outdoor adventures, as well as sustainable living items for up to 60% off sitewide. Items already on sale will be marked down a further 40% when you use the code EXTRA40 at checkout.

Because this is United by Blue’s biggest sale of the year, we anticipate that some of its bestselling items will sell out quickly, so make moves before your favorites are gone. Here are some things from the sale that are worth adding to your cart.

Morning Dip Enamel Candle Mug ($19.99, originally $38; unitedbyblue.com)

United By Blue Morning Dip Enamel Candle Mug

After this 9 ounce, soy-based candle burns for its full 40 hours, you’re left with an adorable mug that’s both campfire and stovetop safe.

Organic Terry Romper ($40, originally $78; unitedbyblue.com)

United By Blue Organic Terry Romper

This sleeveless, 100% organic cotton romper is basically an all-over hoodie, and we are very here for that level of comfort.

Insulated Steel Bottle, 32 oz. ($25, originally $38; unitedbyblue.com)

United By Blue Insulated Steel Bottle, 32 oz.

Not only are the woodland graphics on this water bottle adorable, the bottle itself is made of double-insulated stainless steel, which will keep all 32 ounces of your beverage hot or cold.

Packable Windbreaker ($99.99, originally $128; unitedbyblue.com)

United By Blue Packable Windbreaker

This packable windbreaker is about to be your go-to essential for outdoor adventures. It’s waterproof and collapses down into a small fanny pack, so you can take it off whenever you want and not have to worry about carrying it.

Organic Chambray Shift Dress ($50, originally $108; unitedbyblue.com)

United By Blue Organic Chambray Shift Dress

A square neckline is very in right now, and we love how easy this shift dress is to layer with a T-shirt underneath.

Organic Terry Zip-Up Hoodie ($40, originally $78; unitedbyblue.com)

United By Blue Organic Terry Zip-Up Hoodie

A good hoodie should make you feel cozy and warm both indoors and outdoors, and this 100% cotton zip-up does just that. It’s thin enough to be worn over other layers, but it’s thick enough on its own to keep the chill out.

Cooler Backpack ($50, originally $128; unitedbyblue.com)

United By Blue Cooler Backpack

This cooler will keep your food and drinks at the right temperature while you adventure outdoors and it’s made from plastic water bottles. What more could you ask for?

Utility Fanny Pack ($30, originally $38; unitedbyblue.com)

United By Blue Utility Fanny Pack

Fanny packs are the ideal hands-free travel bag when you only need to carry the small essentials. This version is particularly compact, but features several utility pockets to keep your stuff organized.

