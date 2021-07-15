CNN —

Ah, vacation. It’s where we want to be 24/7, soaking in the sights and sounds of a new locale. But believe it or not, you don’t have to travel across the globe to relax and refuel. Why? Because you can embark on a staycation.

Whether it’s a long weekend or an entire week, you get to choose what each day will entail. Yes, taking a much-needed mental health break from your normal routine is key to recharging your batteries — but so is, say, having a frozen margarita at 11 a.m., taking a nap in your new hammock or grilling up burgers in your backyard.

We’ve rounded up everything you need to reach full vacation chill mode right in your own home. From dreamy bistro lights for your outdoor space to a waterproof Kindle and a self-tanning lotion loved by thousands, these are the products that are going to make you feel relaxed, pampered and blissed-out happy.

Backyard staycation ideas

Rainbow Mini Inflatable Pool ($40; urbanoutfitters.com)

Urban Outfitters Rainbow Mini Inflatable Pool

Lounging in your backyard is about to get a whole lot more fun, thanks to this mini inflatable pool. While it’s not as luxurious as a full above-ground pool, it’ll keep you cool and it’s sure to be Instagram gold too.

Best Choice Products 2-Person Indoor Outdoor Cotton Hammock ($84.99, originally $89.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Best Choice Products 2-Person Indoor Outdoor Cotton Hammock

Nothing’s quite like dozing off in a hammock, especially when you have no responsibilities on your staycation. This two-person hammock is made of strong, durable cotton and comes with a stand so you can put it up anywhere. For more hammocking ideas, check out our full guide here.

Solo Stove Yukon ($449.99, originally $599.99; solostove.com)

Solo Stove Solo Stove Yukon

Keep the relaxation going into the night and maybe even roast up some s’mores with this gorgeous fire pit from Solo Stove. Featuring a smoke-reducing design, this pit will have your fire burning big and hot so you can swap stories and stargaze all night long.

Society6 Picnic Blanket ($71.99, originally $89.99; society6.com)

Society6 Picnic Blanket

Your go-to retailer for uplifting artwork also carries some seriously pretty outdoor gear, like this 50-inch-by-60-inch water-resistant picnic blanket that comes in hundreds of fun patterns and includes a carrying harness for easy transportation. You can also get a coordinating sling chair, folding stool, outdoor floor cushion and more to create a whimsical lounging area right on your grass.

Personalized Picnic Table Wine Carrier ($180; uncommongoods.com)

Personalized Picnic Table Wine Carrier

Picnics are great in theory, but the execution can be tricky when your table is the bumpy ground. Eliminate all that awkwardness with this totally gorgeous cherrywood picnic carrier that transforms into a table with legs. For a bit of romance, you can have a name and date engraved too.

Best Choice Products Set of 2 Lounge Chair Recliners ($119.29; amazon.com)

Best Choice Products Set of 2 Lounge Chair Recliners

A comfy lounge chair is a must for a staycation. These are ergonomic (to help your probably aching back), lightweight and foldable, and the set even comes with a tray for your cocktails. Yes, there are cup holders too.

Freeport Park Eastwood 9-Foot Market Umbrella ($105.99; wayfair.com)

Freeport Park Eastwood 9-Foot Market Umbrella

And of course you need an umbrella to go with those lounge chairs. We like this one, since it comes with a stand and pretty lights underneath to illuminate said cocktails.

Compact Swivel Cheese Board With Knives (starting at $42; uncommongoods.com)

Compact Swivel Cheese Board With Knives

Want some cheese to go with those outdoor drinks? It’s what your favorite hotel would offer you poolside, after all. This swivel cheese board comes with its own lovely set of knives and has plenty of room for all your favorite cheese varieties, as well as nuts and charcuterie.

QKK Mini Projector ($96.79, originally $149.99; amazon.com)

QKK Mini Projector

Movie marathons are a key staycation component, and watching under the stars elevates the whole experience. Enter: this high-resolution LED portable projector that comes with a 100-inch screen. It easily connects to TV sticks, smartphones, video games, PCs, Macs and more.

Brightech Ambience Pro Waterproof Outdoor String Lights (starting at $24.99; amazon.com)

Brightech Ambience Pro Waterproof Outdoor String Lights

Looking for an immediate ambiance booster for your outdoor living room? Retro-looking bistro lights are the answer. For this weatherproof, dimmable option, we recommend stringing them overhead to create a canopy of warm lighting, just like those al fresco restaurants perched on the cliffs of the Amalfi Coast.

Ooni Koda Gas-Powered Pizza Oven ($349; bbqguys.com)

Ooni Koda Gas-Powered Pizza Oven

Craving some authentic Neapolitan pizzas, the kind you’d be served if you were on holiday in Italy? Well, now you can whip them up right in your own backyard, thanks to the sleek-looking Koda oven by Ooni.

The portable device is incredibly easy to assemble — simply pull it out of the box, unfold the legs and connect the carbon steel oven to a gas tank. Next up: Heat the Koda for 15 minutes (it reaches up to 932 degrees Fahrenheit). Once it’s hot, it can begin churning out fully cooked pies every 60 seconds, or roasting fish, veggies and steaks. Pizza party, anyone?

Triumph Premium Cornhole Set ($53.20, originally $79.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Triumph Premium Cornhole Set

For your post-pizza entertainment, there’s nothing like a good game of cornhole. The whole family can play, and once you’re done, its legs fold up for easy storage.

CreativeWare Plastic 13-Piece Dinnerware Set ($14.99; target.com)

Target CreativeWare Plastic 13-Piece Dinnerware Set

You don’t want to ruin your vacation vibes with any broken plates, which is why a backyard-ready set of dinnerware is essential. This plastic kit from Target is cheap and gets the job done.

UE Boom 3 ($149.99; ultimateears.com)

Ultimate Ears UE Boom 3

Keep your Bob Marley tunes seamlessly flowing indoors and out with this speaker from Ultimate Ears. Winner of our best portable Bluetooth speakers story, it’s waterproof enough that you don’t have to worry if it drops in the pool, it has a large wireless range and it provided 14 hours of playtime in our tests.

Mexican Cocktail Kit ($35; uncommongoods.com)

Mexican Cocktail Kit

Happy hour at your house is about to be en fuego with this traditional citrus and tequila cocktail, found at festivals in Jalisco, Mexico, served in the two clay cups that come with the set. The set also includes chili salt, a hand juicer for the citrus and a recipe. Yep, this is a staycation no-brainer.

Kindle Paperwhite ($129.99; amazon.com)

Kindle Paperwhite

Our pick for the best budget e-reader, the Kindle Paperwhite is thinner and lighter than its previous iteration — and it’s waterproof too! The glare-free device also has twice the storage (8GB, or pay an extra $30 for 32GB) and one battery charge can last several weeks. More to know: It comes with three months of free Kindle Unlimited and is Audible compatible via Bluetooth speakers or headphones.

Gulaki Hands-Free Portable Neck Fan ($13.95, originally $15.95; amazon.com)

Gulaki Hands Free Portable Neck Fan

If you’re spending a lot of time outdoors this staycation, you’re going to want to stay cool — and there’s no better way than with this portable, hands-free neck fan. The lightweight device has built-in batteries, three speed settings and adjustable fan angles and comes in three colorways.

Spa staycation ideas

Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe ($88.20, originally $98; brooklinen.com)

Brooklinen Super Plush Robe

Self-care is a staycation must, and ensconcing yourself in a sumptuous bathrobe is key to that process. Just as its name suggests, this puppy is ultra fluffy and will swallow you up in cozy, long-staple Turkish cotton. The deep pockets can hold all your must-haves, while the sturdy waist tie will make you feel snug as a bug.

Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C Brightening Moisturizer ($25.49; target.com)

Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C Brightening Moisturizer

Most skin care lines packed with vitamin C and tripeptides cost three times as much as this line from Bliss, which features an ultra-hydrating moisturizer, a firming serum and the elasticity-boosting eye cream. The spa-grade products are all vegan and free of dyes, parabens and phthalates and, based on their rave reviews, are likely to leave your skin looking as dewy and plump as if you just returned from a weeklong yoga retreat. We’re obsessed with the fresh citrus smell too.

Esarora Ice Roller for Face & Eye ($12.99; amazon.com)

Esarora Ice Roller for Face & Eye

An Underscored favorite, this ice roller feels like the spa treatment that could have been, with the ice-cold roller helping to de-puff the face and even ease migraines.

Coola Organic Sunless Tan Firming Lotion ($46; sephora.com)

Coola Organic Sunless Tan Firming Lotion

One thing a staycation won’t give you is a St. Barts-level tan. This organic lotion, a favorite of beauty editors, is formulated to tone and tighten your skin, thanks to natural ingredients like caffeine and seaweed extract, while also delivering a natural, streak-free bronze hue that builds gradually. Read: You won’t look like an Oompa Loompa after your first application.

The brand also makes a tanning anti-aging face serum that can be mixed in with your daily moisturizer to achieve equally sun-kissed results.

Capri Blue Iridescent Jar Candle Aloha Orchid ($34; anthropologie.com)

Capri Blue Iridescent Jar Candle Aloha Orchid

Transport yourself to the shores of Maui with the lighting of a match via this gorgeous candle from Capri Blue, which includes scents of orchids, jasmine and gardenias.

Homesick Scented Candle, Beach Cottage ($34; homesick.com)

Homesick Scented Candle, Beach Cottage

And if it’s the smell of the beach you’re after (or practically any other location around the country and world, really), Homesick has you covered. This candle, meant to remind you of a cottage on the beach, has notes of bergamot, plumeria and sand.

Renpho Foot Massager Machine With Heat ($139.99; amazon.com)

Renpho Foot Massager Machine With Heat

Thought you had to go to a spa for a massage, huh? This device from trusted brand Renpho combines the feeling of shiatsu deep kneading and heat in this foot massager, which fits up to a men’s size 12. After many a stressful day, can you think of anything more blissful?

The Day Crossover Sandal ($78; everlane.com)

Everlane The Day Crossover Sandal

Channel all the tropical vacation vibes with these relaxed sandals from Everlane. Available in four classic hues (black, cream, taupe and golden brown), it features cross-cross straps to prevent chafing. Perfect for padding around the house or taking a neighborhood stroll, these cozy slides will make any outfit pop.

YnM Weighted Blanket, 15 Pounds ($69.90; amazon.com)

YnM Weighted Blanket, 15 Pounds

According to more than 42,000 Amazon reviewers, this weighted blanket from YnM is how we’re all gonna get the best sleep of our lives during our staycation. The blanket can be used along with a duvet cover or on its own and comes in multiple weights and patterns. Whether you throw it on for a midday nap or use it nightly in your bed, this blanket can help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.

Bearaby Tree Napper Weighted Blanket (starting at $269; bearaby.com)

Bearaby Bearaby Tree Napper

If you’re a hot sleeper, check out this woven weighted blanket from Bearaby. Crafted from natural eucalyptus fibers, this blanket is cool to the touch and even wicks away moisture.