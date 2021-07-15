CNN —

One-piece swimsuits are making a major comeback. Nowadays, there are so many stylish, comfortable and figure-accentuating one-piece suits that you’ll never want to take off. And yes, they look phenomenal on any body type.

Ready to get one for yourself or refresh your collection? We scoured the web for the cutest one-piece swimsuits on the market, with top-rated options by our favorite brands or suits our editors are obsessed with. From trending cutouts to cheeky thong suits to ones that offer tummy control, there’s surely a one-piece bathing suit you’ll wear year after year. Oh, and don’t forget the sunscreen!

Stylish one-piece swimsuits

Andie Swim The Mykonos ($95; andieswim.com)

Andie Swim’s stunning The Mykonos has generated nearly 1,000 5-star reviews for its plunging neckline, light bust support and comfortable fit.

Girlfriend Collective Oasis One Piece ($78; girlfriend.com)

If you don’t yet own a one-shoulder one-piece suit, consider this your sign to get one — but make sure it’s the Girlfriend Collective Oasis number.

Cupshe Wrap Color Block One Piece Swimsuit ($32.99; amazon.com)

One reviewer calls this top-rated Amazon option “the cutest bathing suit ever,” adding that it has “just enough cleavage to look cute and the body clings tight and holds you in.”

Andie Swim The Tulum ($95; andieswim.com)

This sporty-chic suit by Andie Swim is a “Baywatch” moment waiting to happen. It features a medium coverage bottom and maximum bust support so you’re all set to prance down the beach.

Hilor Crossover One Piece Bathing Suit (starting at $21.99; amazon.com)

Reviewers love this suit because it works for larger bust sizes and many different body types, in fact, it’s an Amazon No. 1 bestseller for women’s petite one-piece swimsuits.

Eberjey So Solid Loreta One-Piece ($159; revolve.com)

You’re sure to feel sexy and sophisticated in the Eberjey So Solid Loreta One Piece that features a ruffle trim and low back design.

Solid & Striped The Nina Belt One-Piece Swimsuit ($158; shopbop.com)

Belted swimwear is having a major serious right now. This pick by Solid & Striped is surely a solid pick, especially in this crisp cream shade.

Pretty Garden Backless One Piece Bathing Suit (starting at $13.99; amazon.com)

You can’t go wrong with this backless one-piece bathing suit, especially when you can snag it for under $30 and in 28 colors.

Monday Swimwear Aruba One-Piece ($192; mondayswimwear.com)

Monday Swimwear never disappoints. One reviewer shares that this “accentuates the right places and somehow makes the undesirable parts look good” — although we hope you feel empowered to love all parts of you!

Cutout one-piece swimsuits

Old Navy One-Piece Keyhole Swimsuit ($19.97, originally $44.99; oldnavy.com)

This simple keyhole swimsuit from Old Navy is a summer essential because it’s an easy suit to reach for on any spontaneous day by the water.

Aerie Wrap One-Piece Swimsuit ($37.46, originally $49.95; ae.com)

If you’re looking for a suit to help you feel more confident, look no further than the Aerie Wrap One-Piece that reviewers think accentuate your curves, despite the minimal cutout.

Eloquii One Shoulder Tie Front Swimsuit ($139.95; eloquii.com)

The one-shoulder design paired with the tie-front waist cutout makes this Eloquii one-piece a clear winner.

Beach Riot Carlie One-Piece ($128; revolve.com)

The color-blocking on this one-piece swimsuit by Beach Riot is to-die-for. How could you resist a suit that features a cutout and a printed tie belt?

Sea Level Spliced One-Piece Swimsuit ($109.95; nordstrom.com)

The Sea Level Spliced One-Piece Swimsuit utilizes super minimal cutouts to show a little tease of skin, either in navy or black.

Tummy control ﻿one-piece swimsuits

Summersalt The Sidestroke ($95; summersalt.com)

We tried Summersalt’s The Sidestroke for ourselves, and it’s easily one of our favorite one-piece swimsuits ever. While it might be a bit of a splurge, it is absolutely worth it for full coverage, stylish design and comfortable fit.

Ekouaer Shirred One-Piece Swimsuit (starting at $25.99; amazon.com)

This vintage-inspired one-piece will suit any body type, meant to visually slim your tummy and hips.

Dreamsuit by Miracle Brands Slimming Control Ruched Front One Piece Swimsuit ($74.99; target.com)

“The price is steep, but the quality shows that it was worth every penny,” writes one reviewer of this slimming control suit from Dreamsuit by Miracle Brands.

La Blanca Off The Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit ($124; nordstrom.com)

A ruffled statement neckline is a must, because it’s always in style. Available in six colors, size 4 to 16, the La Blanca Off The Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit has a near 5-star rating at Nordstrom.

Nomads Swimwear Wave One-Piece ($125; nomadsswimwear.com)

The Nomads Swimwear Wave One-Piece is absolute perfection. From the minimalist colorblock design to the fact that it’s available size XS to 5X, we have yet to find a flaw.

Beach Betty by Miracle Brands Slimming Control Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit ($59.99; target.com)

A suit that combines tummy control with trending cutouts? We simply cannot resist this one-piece from Beach Betty by Miracle Brands.

La Blanca Island Goddess One-Piece Swimsuit ($79; nordstrom.com)

If you read through the hundreds of reviews for this La Blanca swimsuit, you’ll see people sharing how comfortable, confident and supported they feel while wearing it.﻿

One-piece swimsuits with underwire

Shade & Shore Light Lift Ribbed Tie-Front Cut Out One Piece ($49.99; target.com)

This Shade & Shore Light Lift Ribbed Tie-Front Cut Out One-Piece caught our attention with its unique style, but we added to cart because it features built in cups up to a DDD.

Miraclesuit Slimming Escape Underwire One Piece Swimsuit (starting at $135; amazon.com)

The Miraclesuit Slimming Escape Underwire One-Piece is made with the brand’s Miratex fabric that helps shape and slim your figure, while the underwire provides necessary bust support.

Peek & Beau Fuller Bust Exclusive Underwire Swimsuit ($54; asos.com)

This suit by Peek & Beau is the perfect option for those of us with a fuller bust, as it’s available in cup sizes up to an I. We can’t wait to lounge in our chaise sporting it.

J. Crew Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit ($118; jcrew.com)

“I feel so confident and comfortable in this J.Crew suit and my husband says its his favorite too,” writes one reviewer of this one-piece, so you’re sure to garner dozens of compliments while wearing it.

Strapless ﻿one-piece swimsuits

Aerie Ribbed Wrap Bandeau One Piece Swimsuit ($44.96, originally $59.95; ae.com)

Now introducing the strapless one-piece swimsuit of our dreams: This Aerie Ribbed Wrap Bandeau suit.

Norma Kamali Slinky Marissa One Piece ($165; revolve.com)

Norma Kamali is a great brand to keep on rotation in your closets, and this slinky one-piece is no different. One reviewer even writes, “I just had my second child five months ago, so I’m shocked I feel confident in this!”

Tommy Hilfiger Floral-Print Ruffled One-Piece Swimsuit ($70.80, originally $118; macys.com)

There’s always room for a strapless, ruffled floral-print moment in our wardrobes. This one by Tommy Hilfiger is available in sizes 4 to 18 with thoughtful shirring at the waist.

High neck ﻿one-piece swimsuits

Aqua Green Asymmetrical Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit ($39.99; target.com)

This surely isn’t the highest neckline, but with this asymmetrical number you won’t have to worry about any cleavage spilling out.

____________________________________________________________________________

Tempt Me High Neck One Piece (starting at $12.99; amazon.com)

Give yourself a little peek-a-boo moment with this high-neck one-piece swimsuit, featuring a plunging mesh design that’s classy and sassy.

Summersalt The Surf ($95; summersalt.com)

Summersalt’s The Surf is a high-neck style one-piece that’s chic enough to wear as a top. Grab this to completely cover your chest, or as part of your beach day outfit with a chic cover-up.

Aqua Green High Neck Swim Romper With Pockets ($44.99; target.com)

Sometimes even a traditional one-piece suit is too much for the occasion. Consider a swim romper that looks stylish even before you hop in the water.

Thong ﻿one-piece swimsuits

Frankies Bikinis x Revolve Croft One Piece ($185; revolve.com)

You’ll be looking super cheeky in this Frankies Bikinis and Revolve collab one-piece. This one is like business in the front, and party in the back.

Relleciga High Cut Low Back One Piece Thong Swimsuit (starting at $8.50; amazon.com)

“This swimsuit literally looks and feels like it’s from a bikini boutique,” writes one reviewer. “Why spend $200 on a one piece when you can get this one on Amazon?” We love when the affordable pick rivals its more expensive counterparts.

Riot Swim Echo One Piece ($96; revolve.com)

We’ve been seeing the Riot Swim Echo One Piece all over our social media feeds. The ruched detail paired with the plunge neckline sets it apart from the rest.

Asos Design Recycled Tie Shoulder Thong Swimsuit ($23; asos.com)

This thong swimsuit by Asos Design has a 5-star rating due to its great fit and quality. You’re sure to feel like a total babe wearing it.

Long torso ﻿one-piece swimsuits

Summersalt The Long Torso Sidestroke ($95; summersalt.com)

Summersalt’s iconic Sidestroke swimsuit luckily comes in a long torso version that adds an extra near 2-inches to the length of the tradition suit, from sizes 2 to 22.

Old Navy Ruched Deep V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit ($35, originally $44.99; oldnavy.com)

This floral-print swimsuit is available in regular, tall and petite sizes to best suit your body type. The deep V-neck is simply an added bonus.

Summersalt The Long Torso Marina ($95; summersalt.com)

Another long torso pick from Summersalt is the Marina, that’s designed like a more traditional one-piece style with diagonal seaming and built-in cups.

____________________________________________________________________________

Aerie Printed Ruffle Keyhole One Piece Swimsuit ($29.97, originally $59.95; ae.com)

We don’t know if we like the ruffles or the girly floral print more. This Aerie suit is available in XXS to XXL — just take your pick of either regular or long sizes.