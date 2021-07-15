CNN —

The Instagram-famous Always Pan from Our Place is one of those social media products that actually live up to its name: It’s a fry pan, skillet, saucepan, spoon rest and saucier that you can use for pretty much any recipe calling for a medium-size pan — making it space-saving for those of us with small kitchens or not much storage. If you can bear to not display it on your cooktop, that is: Not only is it practical, but it’s also super well designed, and today a new shade that’s perfect for summer joins the lineup of available colorways.

In honor of “summer’s menu and the joy of gathering again”, Zest is the color of a Sorrento lemon — the ideal color for setting off the hues of the season’s best bounty.

Always Pan ($145; ourplace.com)

Our Place Always Pan

The Always Pan comes packed with thoughtful details: Think a locking lid, pour spouts on both sides, handles on both sides, a spatula that nests around a little peg on the handle (so you don’t have to dirty another dish) and nontoxic coating. And after testing it out ourselves, it’s among the top of our go-tos for dinner.

The only thing it can’t do is go in the oven — and it can be a little on the heavy side, especially with the lid on or a dense dish simmering away inside — but other than that, it’s a great all-arounder for anyone a little tight on space in their kitchen or those who just want a single do-it-all pan that’s built for both performance and looks.

The new shade launches today, July 15, and given that that brand tends to sell out fast, if you’re in the market for one, you should probably add to cart while you can. Shop it here.