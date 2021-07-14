There's a shortage of truckers, but TuSimple thinks it has a solution: no driver needed

By Jacopo Prisco, CNN

Updated 10:46 PM ET, Wed July 14, 2021

TuSimple has completed about 2 million miles of road tests with its autonomous trucks.
(CNN)Right now, there's a shortage of truck drivers in the US and worldwide, exacerbated by the e-commerce boom brought on by the pandemic.

One solution to the problem is autonomous trucks, and several companies are in a race to be the first to launch one. Among them is San Diego-based TuSimple.
Founded in 2015, TuSimple has completed about 2 million miles of road tests with its 70 prototype trucks across the US, China and Europe. Although these are simply commercially available trucks retrofitted with its technology, TuSimple has deals in place with two of the world's largest truck manufacturers -- Navistar in the US and Traton, Volkswagen's trucking business, in Europe -- to design and build fully autonomous models, which it hopes to launch by 2024.
