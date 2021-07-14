Angela Merkel pays what is likely to be her farewell White House visit Thursday ahead of her expected retirement this fall -- and will hand back the moral leadership of the West to an American President who actually believes in it.

It's not all been plain sailing. The Obama team chafed at her fiscal dogma during the financial crisis. Washington still frets over her positioning on Russia and China. With Germany's historic burden in mind, she's refused entreaties by successive presidents to start splashing cash on defense.

But US President Joe Biden — like Merkel, one of the few Western leaders shaped by the Cold War — will miss her . Given President Emmanuel Macron's troubles in France and Britain's flight, Henry Kissinger's old question will be relevant again: "Who do I call if I want to speak to Europe?"

'Unbelievably bad'

Speaking of George W. Bush, he's not happy.

The former President who sent US troops into Afghanistan is worried that Biden's plans to bring them all home will allow the Taliban to inflict "unspeakable" harm on Afghan women and girls.

"I think the consequences are going to be unbelievably bad," Bush, who has been generally loath to criticize his successors, said in an interview with Deutsche Welle.

Tens of thousands of Afghan civilians have been displaced as the Taliban, who follow a harsh brand of Sharia law, have taken control of nearly 200 districts — as US and NATO forces have been pulling back.