NFL star Richard Sherman arrested in domestic violence case, police say

(CNN) NFL star Richard Sherman was arrested early Wednesday after allegedly trying to break into the home of his in-laws and fighting with officers in Redmond, Washington, police said.

The former San Francisco 49ers cornerback was being held at King County Correctional Facility after being booked by Redmond Police at 6:08 a.m., according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

He was expected to have an initial court appearance Thursday.

Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe said Sherman was booked on three charges: Burglary domestic violence for allegedly trying to break into the home of his in-laws, resisting arrest and malicious mischief.

In a statement, Redmond police said officers located Sherman about 1:50 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a report that he was "attempting to force entry into a family member's home."

