NFL star Richard Sherman arrested in domestic violence case, police say

(CNN) NFL star Richard Sherman was arrested early Wednesday as part of a domestic violence investigation, Redmond, Washington, police said.

The former San Francisco 49ers cornerback was being held at King County Correctional Facility after being booked by Redmond Police at 6:08 a.m., according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. He was expected to have an initial court appearance Thursday.

In a statement, Redmond police said officers located Sherman about 1:50 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a report that he was "attempting to force entry into a family member's home."

Police said the residence was the home of his in-laws.

"Officers arrived and located Sherman outside the home," Redmond police said. "The suspect fought with officers while being taken into custody, resulting in a Redmond K9 team being deployed to assist in gaining control."

