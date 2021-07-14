'Tiger King' Joe Exotic will be resentenced after a court order

(CNN) Joseph Maldonado-Passage, known as Joe Exotic on the 2020 Netflix docuseries "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness," will be resentenced, according to a court opinion filed Wednesday.

The US 10th Circuit Court of Appeals vacated Maldonado-Passage's 264-month prison sentence , which was handed down last year for the murder-for-hire plots involving animal rights activist Carole Baskin as well as multiple wildlife violations.

Maldonado-Passage had filed an appeal arguing that his murder-for-hire convictions should be overturned because the trial court allowed Baskin to attend his entire trial even though she was a listed government witness.

The two counts he was sentenced for using interstate facilities in the commission of his murder-for-hire plots should have been combined, he also argued, because they "involved the same victim and two or more acts or transactions that were connected by a common criminal objective," according to the opinion.

The panel affirmed Maldonado-Passage's conviction, finding that the district court acted within its discretion in allowing Baskin to stay in the courtroom as a crime victim. However, the panel ruled that the district court "erred by not grouping the two murder-for-hire convictions at sentencing."

