4 Iranian nationals charged with alleged kidnapping plot of US journalist, court documents say

(CNN) Four Iranian nationals have been charged in an alleged plot to kidnap a US journalist and human rights activist from New York, court documents show.

According to an indictment unsealed in a New York federal court Tuesday, Alireza Shavaroghi Farahani, aka Vezerat Salimi and Haj Ali, 50; Mahmoud Khazein, 42; Kiya Sadeghi, 35; and Omid Noori, 45, all of Iran, conspired to kidnap a Brooklyn journalist critical of the Iranian regime.

The four were charged with conspiracies related to kidnapping, sanctions violations, bank and wire fraud, and money laundering, according to the indictment

"As alleged, four of the defendants monitored and planned to kidnap a U.S. citizen of Iranian origin who has been critical of the regime's autocracy, and to forcibly take their intended victim to Iran, where the victim's fate would have been uncertain at best," US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Audrey Strauss said in a news release Tuesday.

Masih Alinejad said she is the journalist targeted in the plot. The US Attorney's Office declined comment on this case.

