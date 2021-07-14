A car slammed into a home injuring a young girl, so a stranger jumped to action and saved her

(CNN) A good Samaritan is being credited for being instrumental in saving the life of a little girl who was critically injured when a car struck her home in New Salem, New Hampshire.

"The father came out of the house screaming that he just killed my little girl. I saw the blood squirting out of her neck, so I knew she was still with us," Demers told WBZ.

When the car hit the mailbox it catapulted the mailbox through the home and it struck 5-year-old Giuliana Tutrone, her father Joseph Tutrone told WBZ

"It went through my house, hit my daughter, went through the office door, went across our foyer, to the other side of the house," Tutrone said.

