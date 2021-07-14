Ohio mural honoring George Floyd collapses

(CNN) Authorities in Toledo, Ohio, said they are planning to replace a mural honoring George Floyd after it collapsed.

A large section of the vibrant mural, which was painted on the side of a vacant building, was destroyed when a layer of bricks affixed to the building gave way.

"We had multiple witnesses on the scene who said they saw lighting strike the building and the wall collapse," Lt. Paul Davis, the Toledo Police Department Public Information Officer, told CNN.