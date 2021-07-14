Man who pleaded guilty in murder-for-hire case planned to pin killings on Black Lives Matter, prosecutors say

(CNN) A 51-year-old Florida man has pleaded guilty to one count of murder for hire, according to a news release from the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida.

In June 2020 Daniel Slater asked an associate to murder members of his ex-girlfriend's family -- and to try to make it appear as though members of the Black Lives Matter movement were responsible, according to a factual proffer filing in US District Court in Fort Lauderdale.

The associate was working as an FBI informant and recorded the conversations, court documents state.

Slater, of Palm Beach County, faces up to 10 years in prison, according to Friday's news release.

CNN reached out to Slater's attorney, Richard Della Fera, who said he is not in a position to comment since Slater is awaiting sentencing.

