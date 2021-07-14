A woman faces 11 charges in connection to the death of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen

(CNN) Cecily Ann Aguilar, who was arrested last year by Texas Rangers in connection with the disappearance of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, is facing an 11-count indictment for her alleged role in concealing Guillen's death.

Army Spc. Guillen, 20, had been stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, when she went missing in April 2020. Her body was found June 30 last year in a shallow grave.

The main suspect in her disappearance was identified by officials as Spc. Aaron David Robinson, who shot himself after being confronted by investigators.

According to an indictment filed Tuesday, Aguilar "did unlawfully and knowingly combine, conspire, confederate, and agree with another person to corruptly alter, destroy, mutilate and conceal any record, document and other object, to wit: the body of V.G., and did attempt to do so, with the intent to impair its integrity and availability for use in an official proceeding."

The indictment by a grand jury was filed in the US District Court for the Western District of Texas.

