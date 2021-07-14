Chicago Sky's Candace Parker will be the first woman on the cover of 'NBA 2K'

(CNN) A bestselling basketball video game will, for the first time ever, feature a woman athlete on its cover.

Candace Parker, of the WNBA's Chicago Sky, will be on the cover of a special edition of "NBA 2K22." Her appearance marks the first time a female athlete will be on one of the covers for the game, "NBA 2K" announced Wednesday.

The first WNBA player on a cover of NBA 2K 🙌



Introducing our GameStop Exclusive Cover Athlete @Candace_Parker pic.twitter.com/OKG8nDDRCF — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) July 14, 2021

"The cover of NBA 2K is such a pivotal platform to inspire young ballers, and I wanted future WNBA stars to know that they can be cover athletes too," Parker said in a statement. "Representation matters, so this is a special moment of progress for the sport and the series."

On Twitter, Parker said she is "extremely proud and humbled" by the cover.

"I'm hopeful there will be many more badass females to follow," she wrote

