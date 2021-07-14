Andrew Brown Estate files federal lawsuit alleging excessive force

Elizabeth City, North Carolina (CNN) The administrator for the estate of Andrew Brown, Jr. filed a federal lawsuit alleging that deputies violated Brown's Fourth amendment rights by using excessive force while they were attempting to serve arrest and search warrants on Brown.

Brown, a 42-year-old Black man, was fatally shot on April 21 by Pasquotank County deputies in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

Much of the incident was captured on body cameras worn by some of the deputies involved in the incident, however North Carolina law restricted its release.

A group of media outlets, including CNN, petitioned the court to release all videos of the incident captured by law enforcement. That petition was denied by the court. Separate petitions by the family, the city and the sheriff have also been filed.

The lawsuit filed on Wednesday alleges that deputies used "intentional and reckless disregard of the life and safety of Brown," when they fired their weapons into his vehicle.