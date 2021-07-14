American gymnast Simone Biles is the defending Olympic champion in the individual all-around, and if the high-flying 24-year-old wins in Tokyo she will be the first woman to repeat since Vera Caslavska in 1968. Many consider Biles to be the greatest gymnast of all time. Over the past few years, she has astounded us with never-before-seen moves; there are now four original skills that are named after her. And earlier this year she became the first woman to land the Yurchenko double pike vault in competition.
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

25 athletes to watch in the Tokyo Olympics

Updated 1:22 PM ET, Wed July 14, 2021

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Thousands of athletes from more than 200 countries will be competing in this year's Summer Olympics.

Here are 25 who we will be watching closely as the Games progress. Some, like Simone Biles above, are already global superstars. Some you might be hearing about for the first time.

Naomi Osaka (Japan): Osaka, one of the biggest stars in tennis, recently made headlines when she withdrew from the French Open, citing her mental health. The four-time major winner also sat out Wimbledon. But the 23-year-old will be competing in her home country for the Olympics.
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Katie Ledecky (United States): Ledecky was one of the biggest stars of 2016, winning five Olympic golds and setting two world records — one in the 400-meter freestyle and one in the 800-meter freestyle. She was the first swimmer since 1968 to win the 200-, 400- and 800-meter freestyles at the same Olympics, and she will be looking to defend all of those titles in Tokyo. She will also be favored in the 1,500-meter freestyle, which is making its debut this year on the women's side. Ledecky, 24, has broken 14 world records during her illustrious career.
Tom Pennington/Getty Images
Nyjah Huston (United States): Skateboarding makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo, and Huston is one of the sport's icons. The 26-year-old, who has nearly 5 million followers on Instagram, has won three of the last four world titles in the street category. He's also won the most street medals in X Games history.
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
Noah Lyles (United States): Lyles, center, is the current world champion in the 200 meters and many people's favorite to win the event at the Olympics, which Usain Bolt won in each of the past three Games. Bolt's retirement also opens the door for a new 100-meter champion. Lyles, 23, was expected to compete in that event, too, but he finished seventh at the US Olympic trials and failed to qualify. The winner of that race, Trayvon Bromell, is now among the favorites there.
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Stephanie Gilmore (Australia): Surfing makes its Olympic debut this year, and the highly decorated Gilmore will be one of the favorites on the women's side. The 33-year-old has won more world titles — seven — than any of her competitors. She'll be looking to beat out American Carissa Moore, the current world champ.
Keoki Saguibo/World Surf League/Getty Images