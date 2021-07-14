CNN —

Today, you’ll find a deal on the newer version of our favorite video doorbell, a discounted Dyson stick vacuum and savings on all things sleep at Allswell. All that and more below.

Now’s your chance to snag a Dyson at a discount. Right now Woot! is marking down a refurbished Dyson V10 Total Clean+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner to $264.99 — a rare deal on a coveted stick vac. Of course, the most exciting feature here is that this vac is cord-free. Simply charge up and move about your home without restriction for up to 60 minutes of fade-free power, thanks to an instant-release trigger that engages the battery while you’re cleaning but lets it rest when you’re just moving from one room to the next.

And as with other Dysons, this model features whole-machine HEPA filtration to trap allergens and expel cleaner air, and deep cleans with a powerful motor inside the brush bar that drives nylon bristles deep into carpets to remove ground-in dirt and dander. Plus, utilize three power modes to tackle any cleanup on any floor type. And finally, enjoy Dyson’s two-year warranty on your purchase.

Spoil your furry friend and save all the while with Petco’s latest sale event, which is marking down select items for all types of pets for up to 50% off. Pet tech, like automatic feeders, cameras and trackers are currently up to 30% off, with select adorable dog toys up to and cat furniture up to 50% off. If you opt for repeat delivery on eligible brands, you can also get 40% off on your first delivery, then 10% off your second and third. The sale lasts until July 24, with some promotions ending early, so be sure to stock up on pet essentials soon.

Your new summer wardrobe is within reach, thanks to Madewell’s Secret Stock Sale. For just one more day, you can take up to 60% off sale styles with code PSST. It’s your chance to save on everything from the brand’s signature denim to sandals and warm-weather tops. Just be sure to add your favorites to cart soon.

You’ll sleep soundly knowing you saved big on mattresses, bedding and decor at Allswell’s latest sitewide sale. Use code STAYCATION to take 10% off a range of blankets, pillows, duvets, sheets and more, many of which come in contemporary patterns that will boost the look of your space as well as your comfort level at bedtime. Not to mention, the brand makes a range of hybrid mattresses that are sure to give you sweet dreams this summer.

Keep an eye on your front door with a Ring Video Doorbell 3 or 3 Plus — the newer version of our pick for best video doorbell — from Woot!, available today only for under $130. These devices allow you to see who’s knocking via the Ring app, which provides a livestream, motion detection notifications, two-way communication and more.

If you’re just creating your home gym, or your at-home equipment needs a refresh, take advantage of Woot!’s summer shape-up sale, going on now through July 14. You can save on brands like BodyBoss, BalanceForm, Sunny Health Fitness and more, with a variety of options on offer from dumbbells to ellipticals and treadmills. Whether you’re looking to go big with your workouts or enjoy some light cardio, this sale has something for you.

There’s never been a better time to gear up for a new season of workouts — indoor or outdoor — since you can save 25% off sitewide at Adidas when you use the code HOTDEAL. Favorites for men, women and kids, from sneakers to activewear, gym bags and more, are included in the promo. All you have to do is add the code at checkout, and the discount will be automatically applied.

Just do it — that is, shop this Nike sale. Right now tons of styles from one of the biggest names in activewear are on sale for up to 40% off at Nike.com. There’s no promo code necessary to snag the savings, but you’ll need to shop soon before popular items sell out. That means it’s time to load up on all the apparel, footwear and accessories you’ll need for your warm-weather workouts and beyond.

Bissell isn’t just a top brand when it comes to vacuums. In fact, another great Bissell cleaner — the PowerFresh Steam Mop — is now on sale for $59, down from $99, at Walmart. Clean and sanitize your floors simultaneously with the flip-down Easy Scrubber that gets into all the nooks and crannies of hardwood or tiled floors with ease. The PowerFresh also comes with scent discs so your floors smell as clean as they look.

You can never have too many sneakers or accessories, so why not add to your collection now that Reebok is having a sitewide summer sale? Right now you can get 40% off all items, plus an additional 50% off sales items when you use the code SIZZLINSUMMER. Sandals, training shoes and sports apparel are all on offer, with free shipping on orders over $49.

We’re huge fans of Dagne Dover — especially the travel bags and toiletry organizers — which is why we’re taking note of the brand’s summer refresh sale. Bestselling neoprene backpacks, totes, lunch boxes, organizers and laptop bags are now an extra 25% off when you use the code REFRESH at checkout. We don’t see sales on Dagne Dover that are this substantial that often, so take advantage before items are all gone.

Ruggable’s machine-washable rugs are the pinnacle of style and convenience, and starting today you can outfit your entire home in the brand, thanks to this deal on rug bundles. At the Fan Fave Rug Bundle Sale, take up to 30% off bundled styles; specifically, when you buy one rug system (a Rug Cover and Rug Pad), you’ll get a second Rug Cover for up to 30% off. There’s everything from contemporary styles to traditional looks up for grabs — even a few doormats are marked down.—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Thinking of taking up composting? Now’s a great time to go for it, since the lauded Vitamix FoodCycler FC-50 is $100 off, bringing the price down to $299.95. The compact device takes up just 1 cubic foot of space and breaks down your food waste with just the touch of a button. All the while, the carbon filtration system eliminates odors, so you can use it indoors for maximum convenience. Plus, when you buy via the link above, you’ll get a free extra bucket automatically added to your cart at checkout.

The Cricut Maker is the ultimate arts and crafts tool, and right now it’s down to one of the lowest prices we’ve seen at $288 in the blue colorway. That’s right: Save nearly $100 on the extremely versatile machine that can cut hundreds of different materials, making home craft projects such as face masks or games for the kids a breeze.

Under Armour is here to help with the heat of summer workouts now that its Semi Annual Sale has started. Going on through July 20, the brand is offering up to 50% off sports apparel, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids. Adult running sneakers are now as low as $54.99, with specialty shoes like baseball or football cleats also on offer. You can even find the UA Sportsmask, known for its breathable, waterproof fabric, for the record-low price of $10. Free shipping is offered on orders over $60, so start shopping now before items run out.

When it comes to outdoor fire pits, you can’t beat the quality of Solo Stove, and right now the brand is offering some extra savings on the fan-favorite Bonfire to help you get those marshmallows roasting. For $254.99, originally $349.99, plus free shipping and returns, you can get this smokeless portable fire pit with a 360-degree Airflow Design made to ensure even heating. The Bonfire is made from stainless steel for added durability and requires minimal cleanup when you’re done using it.

