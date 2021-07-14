CNN —

It’s impossible to deny the impact of great jewelry on an outfit — the right pieces will elevate your look for sure. However, for most of us, fine jewelry and casual jewelry are two completely different categories. The fine jewelry pieces you covet only make their way out of your jewelry box on special occasions, while the more casual pieces are suitable for everyday wear.

To help make your shopping easier, we spent weeks researching and testing out various jewelry pieces from brands that offer beautiful pieces at budget-friendly prices in the hopes to find some new accessory staples. Whether you’re looking for trending necklaces, sleek earrings or a new watch, keep reading to check out our favorite affordable jewelry brands we’re obsessed with. Keep in mind too that “affordable” means different things for everyone, so we’ve kept this list to brands that have great picks for $250 or less.

Catbird Catbird Gumball Pearl Ring

If you ask fashion insiders (or even Meghan Markle!) where they shop for jewelry, they’ll probably mention Catbird — a Brooklyn-based jewelry brand that creates minimalist pieces that top our accessory wishlists. We can’t get over the Gumball Pearl Ring ($158; catbirdnyc.com), that’s voluminous, yet simplistic. If you’re in New York City, the brand also offers a welding service to get one of its dainty Forever bracelets zapped to your wrist, so that you can literally wear it forever.

Mejuri Mejuri Dôme Cuff Bracelet

At this point, Mejuri surely needs no introduction since it’s practically synonymous with cool-girl jewelry that won’t break the bank. The brand specializes in fine jewelry for everyday, as shown through its amazing collection of accessory staples and wedding pieces for both men and women. If you’re on a budget, look for some of the brand’s vermeil pieces that are made with a thick layer of 18-karat solid gold on sterling silver, like this Dôme Cuff Bracelet ($125; mejuri.com).

Fortune & Frame Fortune & Frame Flowered Vines Fortune Locket

As the name suggests, Fortune & Frame creates accessories to hold your fortunes, love notes and messages you want to hold close. But don’t think of classic lockets of your youth because the brand has seriously reimagined how unique a locket can be by giving it a modern twist. One of our most-loved pieces is the Flowered Vines Fortune Locket ($78; fortuneandframe.com) that gives you a peak of your message through a glass window against the glistening vines.

Aurate Aurate Modern Cigar Band

Aurate was founded to deliver jewelry that lives up to everyone’s high standards, which means not only beautiful pieces but ones that take durability, transparency and sustainability into consideration. We’ve long been fans of the brand, but lately we’ve had our eyes on the Modern Cigar Band ($80; auratenewyork.com) that’s available in yellow, white or rose gold to add the perfect classic ring to your collection.

Amyo Amyo Baguette Huggie Earrings

Looking for modern and timeless jewelry from a woman- and Asian-owned business? You need to head towards Amyo jewelry quickly then — a brand that believes accessories make your outfit. The brand has an assortment of timeless, staple accessories that will pair well with anything, like the Baguette Huggie Earrings ($45; amyojewelry.com). These huggies feature baguette and pave crystals for a unique earring that delivers just the right amount of sparkle.

Please Repeat Please Repeat Burst Cigar Band Ring

Please Repeat wants to celebrate freedom of expression through its 14-karat gold vermeil and sterling silver jewelry. The brand, which launched earlier this year, offers beautifully designed pieces that start at only $20. If we were stranded on a desert island and could only have one piece, it would be the Burst Cigar Band Ring ($89; pleaserepeat.com) that’s inspired by rays of light. The thick cigar band will make this stand out on any finger or stacked with other rings you want to pair it with.

Vanna Vanna Umbra Emerald

We seriously did not know how gorgeous watches could be until we discovered Vanna, a Los Angeles-based woman-owned brand that creates the most luxe pieces meant to represent the modern female. The brand consists of six collections, but Umbra is one of our favorites including the Umbra Emerald ($175; vann.la) that features a square case and emerald green sunray dial against a striking gold-plated or stainless steel bracelet.

Missoma Missoma Coterie Chain Necklace

Missoma, a brand that champions self-experssion through its collection of demi-fine jewelry pieces, has become one of our go-to brands for jewelery we’d happily plan full outfits around. In fact, we haven’t stopped wearing the Coterie Chain Necklace ($245; missoma.com) since we received it — a stunning gold plated chain necklace that’s unique due to the combination of plain and twisted links.

Humans Before Handles Humans Before Handles Kinsley Moon & Starburst Earrings

Ashley Sims founded Humans Before Handles to create a jewelry marketplace for that person who won’t “leave the house without the perfect statement earring” and to celebrate each person’s authenticity. We love shopping this woman-, Black-owned business when we’re on the hunt for jewelry pieces that will make us smile and turn heads. Like how cool are the Kinsley Moon & Starburst Earrings ($45; humansbeforehandles.com) that’ll remind us to dream big on each wear.

Bryan Anthony Bryan Anthony Through Thick & Thin Necklace Set

Bryan Anthonys, a brand named after co-founder Amber Glassman’s late brother, was created to empower people to make the most of their lives under the idea that time shouldn’t be taken for granted. The brand carries a selection of thoughtful jewelry pieces that feature powerful prompts, each written by Glassman, meant to inspire you or deliver whatever message you need. We’d love to get the Through Thick & Thin Necklace Set ($60; bryananthonys.com) to wear with our BFF and celebrate our ride or die friendships.

Studs Studs Dinosaur Huggie

Let Studs be your one-stop-shop for earrings — from huggies to hoops and dangles to literal studs. The brand sells an assortment of simple and fun earrings that you’ll never want to take out. And because Studs only carries ear accessories, you’re sure to find the perfect piece for you. If you’re feeling jovial, grab the Dinosaur Huggie ($26 for a single, $52 for a pair; studs.com) that’ll help bring out your inner child and show that jewelry doesn’t have to be too serious.

Jennifer Zeuner Jennifer Zeuner Marta Necklace

Jewelry by Jennifer Zeuner’s eponymous label is “simple with a spiritual twist” — a reflection of her personal style. And because the pieces are made with simplicity in mind, each item can easily be layered with other pieces already in your jewelry box. The Marta Necklace ($220; shopbop.com) is one of our favorites because it’s a timeless accessory that will suit any outfit, any occasion and for any person.

8 Other Reasons 8 Other Reasons Golden Goddess

We’ve known about 8 Other Reasons for years, but for some reason we’re only recently trying it out. Embracing the essence of your true self, unapologetically, is at the heart of the brand which is shown through the dazzling statement jewelry pieces like the Golden Goddess ($40; 8otherreasons.com). This set includes a 14-karat gold plated ring and bracelet, each with glass stone accents reminiscent of a glistening tennis bracelet and jaw-dropping ring.

Rocksbox Rocksbox Slate Huxley Huggies

You might remember Rocksbox as the brand that revolutionized the jewelry rental subscription industry through its assortment of high-quality, trending pieces that can be shipped right to your door. To this day, the service is one of our favorite ways to shop for jewelry — especially if we aren’t sure which styles will suit our tastes or mesh well with other pieces in our collection. Right now, we’re loving the Slate Huxley Huggies ($38 for members, originally $45; rocksbox.com), Rudiment Baker Ring ($55 for members, originally $65; rocksbox.com) and the Aster Posy Toggle Necklace ($51 for members, originally $60; rocksbox.com), but we can’t wait to check out three new items next month. Use our exclusive code CNN1 for a free one-month trial to try the service for yourself.

Rellery Rellery Pearl Choker Necklace

Rellery is all about jewelry “made with meaning” — essentially that the jewelry you wear is a reflection of you and should speak to you. Keep that in mind when you’re shopping the brand’s collection of ethically made pieces without the markup. Our top picks were the Pearl Choker Necklace ($119; rellery.com) and the Aquarius Zodiac Signet Ring ($85; rellery.com) that are trendy, with a classic touch.

Van Der Hout Van Der Hout Diamond Evil Eye Stud Earring

Karen Van Der Hout started her jewelry brand to deliver solid gold, genuine gemstone designs that will help reflect your mood — under the belief that jewelry should be personal. Out of all the pieces, we think you should ditch your basic studs for the Diamond Evil Eye Stud Earring ($180 for a single earring, $320 for a pair of earrings; vanderhoutjewelry.us) to ward off any bad vibes. We’ve been wearing them nonstop, and don’t see that changing anytime soon.

Miranda Frye Miranda Frye Brooklyn Necklace

Miranda Frye started her eponymous jewelry brand to help every person feel confident and stylish when sporting the affordable collections. We’d particularly recommend the Brooklyn Necklace ($104; revovle.com) that’s inspired by the classic Cuban link. A chunky chain necklace like this one is great if you’re looking to wear one necklace, rather than stacking.

Made By Mary Made By Mary Laurel Ring

Your jewelry box isn’t complete without a couple picks from Made By Mary, a brand that hopes to use jewelry to remind you of your most treasured memories and milestones. Of the brand’s handcrafted pieces, we are most obsessed with the Laurel Ring ($42; madebymary.com) and the Hera Chain Necklace ($68; madebymary.com) — two striking pieces of jewelry that are each under $100.

Brilliant Earth Brilliant Earth Premium Akoya Cultured Pearl Pendant

Although Brilliant Earth is known for its expansive assortment of fine jewelry, particularly if you’re in the market for an engagement ring, the brand also features a great selection of pieces under $250. Treat yourself to a bit of luxury with a piece from the collection, like the Premium Akoya Cultured Pearl Pendant ($125; brilliantearth.com) that’s generated a near 5-star rating and will never go out of style.

Baublebar Baublebar Bennett Necklace

Baublebar is an O.G. in the world of affordable jewelry brands. For years, we’ve been drawn to the brand for its assortment of fun, vibrant and colorful pieces, like the Bennett Necklace ($68; baublebar.com) with the multi-colored glass stones that’s chic, yet playful. The brand considers itself “the ultimate playground” for trending jewelry and accessories, so you’re sure to spot a couple other items to add to cart.