Cuban YouTuber says she is being taken away by state security during live interview

(CNN) Cuban YouTuber Dina Fernandez, known as Dina Stars, said she was being taken away by Cuban state security forces in Havana during a live interview on Tuesday.

Fernandez was being interviewed, along with singer Yotuel, by Spanish broadcaster Canal 4 about the unprecedented anti-government protests in which thousands of people took to the streets across the communist-run island on Sunday.

During the conversation, Fernandez interrupted the interview saying "the state's security forces are here. I have to go," then handed off her computer to a friend who took it to another room, keeping the camera and microphone on. Male voices can be heard in the background, though it is unclear what they are saying.

Moments after, the YouTuber returns and tells the interviewer she's been asked to come with who she said were police officers, adding that the Cuban government is now responsible for her whereabouts.

No security forces are seen from the video and Fernandez does not appear to be forcibly taken away.

Read More