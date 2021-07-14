Brazil's Bolsonaro admitted to the hospital for abdominal pain and hiccups

Sao Paulo (CNN) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been admitted to the hospital to investigate the cause of persistent hiccups that are leading to abdominal pains, according to Brazil's Special Secretariat for Social Communication.

According to sources at the presidential palace, Bolsonaro felt abdominal pain at night and he is undergoing tests at the Armed Forces hospital in Brasilia.

The special secretariat for communication said: "On medical advice, the president will be under observation for a period of 24 to 48 hours, not necessarily in the hospital."

Bolsonaro has been complaining for more than a week of hiccups, saying it was causing him difficulties when speaking in public.

On Tuesday night he addressed the issue when talking to supporters. "Guys, I'm voiceless, guys. If I start talking too much, the hiccup bout comes back. The hiccup is back," he said.

