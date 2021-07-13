A Tennessee law requiring some businesses to post transgender bathroom notices has been blocked by a federal judge

(CNN) A federal judge has blocked a law in Tennessee that would require some businesses to post signs outside their doors if they allow transgender or nonbinary customers to use the bathroom that corresponds with their gender identity.

An injunction from US District Judge Aleta Trauger of the Middle District of Tennessee has temporarily halted the state from enforcing the law, which went into effect earlier this month. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed a lawsuit last month to challenge the law on behalf of business owners in Nashville and Chattanooga who allow customers to use their preferred restroom.

It's a short-term victory for trans Tennesseans and potentially indicative, advocates hope, of the outcome of future legal challenges to legislation that targets trans people.

The law, sponsored in the Tennessee House by Republican Rep. Tim Rudd, would have required businesses to post a notice that reads , "THIS FACILITY MAINTAINS A POLICY OF ALLOWING THE USE OF RESTROOMS BY EITHER BIOLOGICAL SEX, REGARDLESS OF THE DESIGNATION ON THE RESTROOM."

LGBTQ activists in the state said the requirement would unduly harm trans people, who may feel targeted for using the restroom that matches their gender.