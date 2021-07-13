17 million gallons of sewage spills into Santa Monica Bay

(CNN) A stretch of Los Angeles beaches was closed due to health concerns after roughly 17 million gallons of sewage was discharged into the Santa Monica Bay.

The spill came from the Hyperion Water Reclamation plant, which is located next to Dockweiler State Beach and is the city's oldest and largest wastewater plant, operating since 1894.

Officials said they are investigating the cause of the incident on Sunday and have notified the state office of emergency services.

The spill prompted the closure of a one- to two-mile stretch of beaches near Los Angeles International Airport.

