A crane collapse in Canada has killed multiple people, officials say

(CNN) Multiple people are dead after a crane collapsed at a construction site in Canada Monday, officials said. The collapse comes just days after another crane collapsed in Toronto.

The crane was attached to a high rise under construction in Kelowna, British Columbia, when it toppled Monday morning, hitting an adjacent professional building and the roof of an "old age home," according to Royal Canadian Mounted Police Inspector Adam MacIntosh.

No further information on injuries or the number of fatalities was released. MacIntosh said the site of the collapse and the surrounding area was unsafe and unstable.

The incident prompted the evacuation of surrounding streets as well as a local emergency declaration. Crews are investigating the cause of the collapse.

Harry Bains, the minister of labor in British Columbia, said he's "deeply saddened" by the collapse.

