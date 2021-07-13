Police seize record $249 million of cryptocurrency in UK

London (CNN) Almost £180 million ($249 million) in cryptocurrency has been seized by London's Metropolitan Police -- the biggest confiscation in the UK, the force said.

The confiscation is thought to be one of the largest globally, the Met Police said, and comes just weeks after police confiscated £114 million ($158 million) of cryptocurrency in June.

The seizures were made by the force's economic crime command, after pursuing intelligence received about the transfer of criminal assets, a press statement said Tuesday.

The seizures formed part of an ongoing investigation into international money laundering.

Cryptocurrency is an all-digital money system made up of "coins" or "tokens" that are controlled by a decentralized ledger.

Read More