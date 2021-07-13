Michael Eisner, (@Mikeyeis) General Counsel of Democracy for the Arab World Now , and Mustafa Qadri (@mustafa_qadri) is founder and Executive Director of Equidem, a specialist labor rights consultancy and charity. The views expressed here are their own. Read more opinion at CNN.

(CNN) Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is planning a $500 billion model city in the desert of northwest Saudi Arabia. Built from scratch, NEOM will purportedly be powered by clean energy, run by artificial intelligence, enhanced by machine learning, serviced by robot maids and flying taxis, and illuminated every night by a giant artificial moon.

In the face of international pressure to stem abuses against migrant workers, the Saudi government has periodically introduced labor reforms, most recently in March 2021 . According to a statement by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, the initiative was intended to "enhance the contractual relationship between workers and employers" and establish an "attractive" job market that would put it "on par with similar international markets."

But the reforms have always been severely limited, leaving out large segments of the migrant worker population, and not addressing key conditions that have enabled worker abuses, such as the ban on collective bargaining.

Equidem has found that the Covid pandemic has only worsened the situation , magnifying the dangers of close-quartered living conditions and leading many companies to fire workers abruptly or stop paying workers who continue on the job.

NEOM's workers might be even more vulnerable than their counterparts in the rest of Saudi. The model city is the brainchild of the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who unveiled plans for the new city with a dazzling promotional video at the "Davos in the Desert" conference in Riyadh in October 2017, and who, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal, is said to have referred to NEOM as his "pyramids."

The Crown Prince's government has already demonstrated a violent approach to eliminating obstacles to NEOM's development, conducting a harsh and sometimes deadly campaign of forcible displacement of the native Huwaitat tribe from their ancestral lands located in a stretch of desert inside the larger area designated for the model city.

As they break ground on their spectacular projects, global companies are set to profit handsomely in NEOM, but they must not do so at the expense of their workers. Businesses involved in developing the futuristic city must help end the abuse and exploitation that are too often part and parcel of the migrant worker experience in the region. Envisioned as a model and sustainable city, NEOM will be neither unless it is undergirded by sustainable labor and respect for workers' rights.