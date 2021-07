London (CNN) Formula One driver Lando Norris had his watch stolen after attending the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, his McLaren team has said.

The 21-year-old Norris was unhurt but left "shaken" by the incident, which has now been turned over to police, the team said in a statement on Monday.

Sunday's final between Italy and England was marred by some scenes of crowd trouble, with a small number of ticketless supporters breaching the security cordon around the venue and forcing their way in.

The British driver posted an Instagram picture of himself inside the stadium after the game. McLaren later said he was "involved in an incident, after the Euro 2020 final match at Wembley, during which the watch he was wearing was taken."

"Thankfully, Lando was unharmed but he is understandably shaken. The team is supporting Lando and we are sure that racing fans will join us in wishing him all the best for the British Grand Prix this weekend," the statement added.

Read More