10 foods that are healthy, except when they aren't
Dark chocolate is rich in cocoa solids, which contain compounds known as flavonolds. At high levels, cocoa flavanols have been shown to help lower blood pressure and cholesterol, improve cognition and possibly lower the risk of diabetes. But limit your portions to about 1 ounce a day.
10 foods that are healthy, except when they aren't
When it comes to fat and calories, some cheeses are lighter than others. Experts recommend using it as a flavor enhancer rather than as the focus of a meal.