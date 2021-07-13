CNN —

They say beauty is pain, but why did we ever accept that as the standard? Since quarantine began, we have begun to put ourselves and our comfort at the forefront of our priorities. We hope to never wear a poke-y bra, too tight pair of jeans or outrageously high heels ever again.

True comfort can start with the stuff you wear under your clothing, meaning your intimates. “The type of intimates one chooses can completely alter the way a undergarment fits, and most importantly, affect one’s overall comfort,” explains celebrity stylist Mickey Freeman. “My biggest tip is to keep in mind that it’s not a crime to invest in high design or luxury designer underwear that offer high-quality craftsmanship and style. Though no one will see them, it will serve as a reminder that you get what you pay for.”

Summersalt Summersalt

Because we’re shopping primarily online nowadays, it can seem pretty intimidating to buy new bras and panties without seeing them in person first, especially if your body has gone through changes over the past year or so. Freeman recommends going to get sized at your local lingerie shop before buying, measuring yourself or sticking to the size you normally go with.

With this in mind, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite brands to shop for bralettes and underwear that are ultra comfortable — so much so that you forget you’re wearing anything at all.

Kim Kardashian’s Skims has long been a favorite of ours for lounge- and shapewear, so it should come as no surprise that it tops our list for comfy bralettes and underwear options — especially if you’re looking for options to wear to an event of some sort.

Skims Fits Everybody Crossover Bralette ($32; skims.com)

Skims Skims Fits Everybody Crossover Bralette

Available in size XXS to 3X, the Skims Fits Everybody Crossover Bralette is designed for everyday wear and unmatched comfort — featuring adjustable straps, a hook and eye closure and power mesh lining for impeccable coverage. One reviewer shares that “these bras are the softest, comfiest, prettiest bralettes I’ve ever owned.”

Skims Fits Everybody Thong ($18; skims.com)

Skims Skims Fits Everybody Thong

We tested the brand’s Fits Everybody collection earlier this year, and thought it was the most comfortable underwear we’ve ever worn. Most notably this thong, that’s lightweight, soft and doesn’t dig at all.

ThirdLove tops our list of brands that make intimates that suit every body, meaning you should definitely read our rave review here. We found that the bras are incredibly comfortable, fit perfectly and provide great support no matter your size.

ThirdLove Adjustable Strap Wireless Bra ($39; thirdlove.com)

ThirdLove ThirdLove Adjustable Strap Wireless Bra

Although not a traditional bralette, this is a wireless, pullover design bra that works just the same. It is made with minimal stitching and smooth seams, along with adjustable straps and removable cups that’s meant to work for most breast shapes.

ThirdLove Comfort Stretch Bikini ($15; thirdlove.com)

ThirdLove ThirdLove Comfort Stretch Bikini

For a praise-worthy panty by ThirdLove, we’d recommend its Comfort Stretch Bikini. Made of nylon and spandex, this no-show bikini will feel silky soft and almost like a second skin. It’s available in XS to 3X in a wide variety of colors to suit your vibe.

We were pleasantly surprised at how amazing Old Navy intimates are, simply because the styles are so affordable without sacrificing quality. If you’re looking for comfortable underwear and bralettes to lounge around the house in, consider Old Navy your one stop shop along with wardrobe staples for the entire family.

Old Navy Jersey Bralette ($14.99; oldnavy.com)

Old Navy Old Navy Jersey Bralette

This is for sure our new go-to bralette, especially for only $15. Available in sizes XS to XXL, this jersey number is super soft and has nice stretch that provides support without excess fabric or cup gaping. We’ll take one in every color.

Old Navy Jersey Bikini Underwear ($6.99; oldnavy.com)

Old Navy Old Navy Jersey Bikini Underwear

“Comfortable, true to size, stays in place and doesn’t shrink in the wash,” writes one reviewer of Old Navy’s Jersey Bikini Underwear. Others note that they’re soft, flexible and move with your body. What more could you want from an everyday panty?

If you aren’t familiar with Cuup’s intimates, you should totally check out our full review here because the pieces are worth every penny. After seeing the bras all over our social feeds, we decided to test the collection out and found that each style is not only comfortable as ever, but also sexy and supportive. The styles seriously made us eager to put on a bra again. The brand is also a favorite of celebrity stylist Philippe Uter.

Cuup The Plunge ($68; shopcuup.com)

Cuup Cuup The Plunge

Although Cuup doesn’t offer a “bralette” per se, The Plunge is the closest thing to one. The brand describes it as “exceptional comfort and support — without losing that effortless simplicity you look for in a bralette.” We found this bra, which has no padding, particularly great to lounge around in or pair with your favorite casual tee. Uter says that “they are very comfy yet still super discreet, almost invisible so the perfect combo” to wear out and about.

Cuup The Bikini ($18; shopcuup.com)

Cuup Cuup The Bikini

The Bikini is the kind of panty we’d reach for without thinking. It’s really versatile, meaning it can be worn on your waist or hips, and is made from a light, moisture-wicking material that’s optimal for summer. Grab a pair in this vibrant, limited edition Sun colorway.

“If you’re going to show off your bra, make it fashionable,” says celebrity stylist Tyler Minor. “I like to put my clients in Savage X Fenty bralettes and undies. They are affordable, fashionable, and super comfortable.” Rihanna’s iconic intimates brand is known in the industry for its inclusivity, eye-catching designs and larger than life fashion shows so it’s to be expected that fashion insiders like Minor and Freeman recommend the brand.

Savage X Fenty Flocked Logo Bralette ($32.95; savagex.com)

Savage X Fenty Savage X Fenty Flocked Logo Bralette

“Pair the bralette with shorts, and combat boots,” says Minor. “If you’re looking for more coverage, throw on an oversized tank. This still allows you to show off a little of what’s underneath.” Available in seven colors in sizes XS to 3X, this sheer mesh unlined bralette is one of Rihanna’s picks from the brand.

If you’re like us, you think Aerie is synonymous with movement and comfort — from activewear to swimwear, and of course intimates. We know we can count on the brand for products that are made with real people in mind, suitable for any activity.

Aerie Real Free Padded Bralette ($27.96, originally $39.95; ae.com)

Aerie Aerie Real Free Padded Bralette

“This is probably the best bralette I own. Super comfortable and soft, yet still supportive,” writes one reviewer of the Aerie Real Free Padded Bralette. Available in size XXS to XXL along with sizes for wider, reinforced straps, this bralette is made from a smooth nylon blend fabric in nine colors that feels like skin.

Aerie Real Me Boybrief Underwear ($8.95; ae.com)

Aerie Aerie Real Me Boybrief Underwear

This isn’t your typical pair of undies, and that’s because it’s made in Aerie’s lightweight, buttery soft Real Me fabric. These have quickly become one of our favorites for casual wear.

Girlfriend Collective is the cool-girl activewear brand of our dreams, due to the stylish designs and thoughtful production from the materials to the manufacturers. In fact, it even made our list of our favorite sustainable fashion brands.

Girlfriend Collective Scoop Bralette ($24; girlfriend.com)

Girlfriend Collective Girlfriend Collective Scoop Bralette

Imagine your favorite sports bra, but comfier for all day wear: It’s the Girlfriend Collective Scoop Bralette. Available in four colors in sizes XXS to 6X, this bra is designed for light support, featuring a breathable stretchy fabric, no cups and soft elastic under the bust.

Girlfriend Collective High-Rise Brief ($14; girlfriend.com)

Girlfriend Collective Girlfriend Collective High-Rise Brief

The right high-rise brief panty feels like a special level of comfort — almost like a hug keeping you covered and secure. Made from 80% recycled palstic bottles, this is designed to hit right below the belly button with a bonded waistband that shouldn’t move around.

For any type of red carpet or public appearance, celebrity stylist Andrew Gelwicks’ go-to intimates brand is Commando. “They have quite a few different styles and color options,” he explains. “All the girls say the pieces are so comfy and seamless.”

Commando Butter Bralette ($64; wearcommando.com)

Commando Commando Butter Bralette

The ideal bralette is buttery soft, so you need to consider Commando’s number as your bralette of choice. It’s double-lined and constructed with adjustable straps that’s sleek enough to wear on it’s own or as part of your outfit.

Commando Butter Hipster ($28; wearcommando.com)

Commando Commando Butter Hipster

One reviewer describes the Commando Butter Hipster as the “perfect amount of coverage under sheer summer fabrics.” As that describes, this panty is lightweight and breathable, and dries quickly — a helpful quality to consider if you tend to sweat.

Pepper was founded to provide better-fitting bras for small-chested women, particuarly sizes AA, A or B, who are oftentimes overlooked in the intimates market. The goal is to help you feel confident in not only your boobs, but your entire body. In fact, it’s one of our favorite Asian-owned brands to shop from.

Pepper Everyday Lace Bralette ($38; wearpepper.com)

Pepper Pepper Everyday Lace Bralette

“I’m so glad I found this — it’s the first bralette that actually fits,” writes on reviewer. “Usually, they’re always made for large-chested folks, but I finally found the one for me!” If you read further, you’ll see purchasers rave at how comfortable and sexy the bralette is, even noting that it’s perfect for trans bodies too. Available in three colors and sizes XXS to XL, this unpadded triangle bralette features a wide elastic band and won’t bunch in the cups.

Do you have D+ boobs and can’t seem to find a wire-free bra that suits your body? Try out Mindd, a brand founded by a woman was fed up with the intimates options for bustier women.

Mindd Deep V Wirefree Unlined Bra ($68; minddbra.com)

Mindd Mindd Deep V Wirefree Unlined Bra

If you’re looking for an unlined bra that will still offer supreme support, the Mindd Deep V Wirefree Unlined Bra is for you. It’s also great to wear with plunging necklines because of the deep V design.

Mindd Super Soft Seamless Full Coverage Brief ($12; minddbra.com)

Mindd Mindd Super Soft Seamless Full Coverage Brief

What should you pair with the unlined bra? The answer is the brand’s Seamless Full Coverage Brief that’ll be the last of your worries on each wear.

Woman-owned intimates brand Harper Wilde was founded to create intimates that aren’t over-sexualized, crazy expensive or catered to men. What happens when women design intimates for women you ask? A collection of undergarments that are practical, comfortable and accessible to anyone. The brand is one of our favorites for sure.

Harper Wilde The Lounge Bralette ($40; harperwilde.com)

Harper Wilde Harper Wilde The Lounge Bralette

If we had to pick a bralette to wear as a top, it would probably be Harper Wilde’s The Lounge Bralette. It’s a ribbed, scoop neck number that feels impeccably soft as it’s lined with a silky-soft jersey fabric. Available in white or clay in sizes XS to 3X, this supports up to a DDD/F cup yet looks like a crop top.

Knix intimates are meant to help you feel comfortable in your own skin. It’s nearly impossible not to support a brand that puts your comfort first, with designs ranging from period underwear to maternity and postpartum options.

Knix Evolution Bra ($55; knix.com)

Knix Knix Evolution Bra

Available in three cool colors, the Evolution Bra is wire-free, reversible and unpadded in sizes that should fit for up to a 42E. Even better: It’s designed for everyday, working out and even pregnancy.

Knix Essential Boyshort ($25; knix.com)

Knix Knix Essential Boyshort

We love wearing a seamless boyshort when we know the day ahead calls for cozy undies that won’t pinch or bind. One reviewer shares that these “are without a doubt the most comfortable underwear [they’ve] ever owned.”

Is there anything Summersalt can’t do? We already can’t imagine living without its iconic swimwear, and now we can confidently say the same about its intimates. After all, the brand is all about fashion and function.

Summersalt The Feel Free Adjustable Bralette ($18; summersalt.com)