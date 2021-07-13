CNN —

Dysons (starting at $379.99; homedepot.com)

Dyson Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Whether you have a beloved furry friend who sheds endlessly or you’re constantly eradicating dust bunnies, Dyson has made a vacuum for you, and two top-rated options are now on sale at The Home Depot. The ultralight V8 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner which features extra-strong suction is now on sale for $249.99, down from $379.99. If you need something a bit more robust, the Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Upright Vacuum Cleaner made specifically to tackle pet messes with a self-adjusting cleaner head that’ll work on all floor types is now $399.99, down from $599.

Amazon BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0

If you’re just creating your home gym, or your at-home equipment needs a refresh, take advantage of Woot!’s summer shape-up sale, going on now through July 14. You can save on brands like BodyBoss, BalanceForm, Sunny Health Fitness and more, with a variety of options on offer from dumbbells to ellipticals and treadmills. Whether you’re looking to go big with your workouts or enjoy some light cardio, this sale has something for you.

Larq Larq

If your reusable water bottle is one of those things you dread cleaning, load up on Larq bottles, on sale for one day only at Best Buy. These self-cleaning bottles use nontoxic mercury-free UV-C LED technology to purify water and clean the inner surfaces of the bottle, all at the touch of a button (or automatically every two hours). Not to mention, double-wall vacuum insulation and stainless steel construction keep your drinks cold for 24 hours and hot for 12 hours.

Apple TV 4K ($119, originally $179; woot.com)

Apple Apple TV 4K

Start prepping for your next TV binge: The rarely on-sale Apple TV 4K, our upgrade pick for best streaming device, is down to $119 on Woot!. Apple TV 4K is powered by tvOS and integrates with iTunes and iCloud, allowing you to stream music, photos and videos from your existing library. Plus, if you own compatible Apple devices, such as iPhones, iPads and MacBooks, AirPlay connectivity allows you to wirelessly share content on your big screen. Your shows will look better than ever with 4K, which uses four times more pixels than Full HD, and HDR, which makes for especially vivid colors and detail — and they’ll sound incredible too, thanks to immersive Dolby Atmos audio.

Adidas Adidas

There’s never been a better time to gear up for a new season of workouts — indoor or outdoor — since you can save 25% off sitewide at Adidas when you use the code HOTDEAL. Favorites for men, women and kids, from sneakers to activewear, gym bags and more, are included in the promo. All you have to do is add the code at checkout, and the discount will be automatically applied.

Nike

Nike Nike

Just do it — that is, shop this Nike sale. Right now tons of styles from one of the biggest names in activewear are on sale for up to 40% off at Nike.com. There’s no promo code necessary to snag the savings, but you’ll need to shop soon before popular items sell out. That means it’s time to load up on all the apparel, footwear and accessories you’ll need for your warm-weather workouts and beyond.

Bissell PowerFresh Steam Mop ($79, originally $99; walmart.com)

Walmart Bissell PowerFresh Steam Mop

Bissell isn’t just a top brand when it comes to vacuums. In fact, another great Bissell cleaner — the PowerFresh Steam Mop — is now on sale for $59, down from $99, at Walmart. Clean and sanitize your floors simultaneously with the flip-down Easy Scrubber that gets into all the nooks and crannies of hardwood or tiled floors with ease. The PowerFresh also comes with scent discs so your floors smell as clean as they look.

Reebok

Reebok Reebok

You can never have too many sneakers or accessories, so why not add to your collection now that Reebok is having a sitewide summer sale? Right now you can get 40% off all items, plus an additional 50% off sales items when you use the code SIZZLINSUMMER. Sandals, training shoes and sports apparel are all on offer, with free shipping on orders over $49.

Dagne Dover

Dagne Dover Dagne Dover

We’re huge fans of Dagne Dover — especially the travel bags and toiletry organizers — which is why we’re taking note of the brand’s summer refresh sale. Bestselling neoprene backpacks, totes, lunch boxes, organizers and laptop bags are now an extra 25% off when you use the code REFRESH at checkout. We don’t see sales on Dagne Dover that are this substantial that often, so take advantage before items are all gone.

Ruggable

Ruggable Ruggable

Ruggable’s machine-washable rugs are the pinnacle of style and convenience, and starting today you can outfit your entire home in the brand, thanks to this deal on rug bundles. At the Fan Fave Rug Bundle Sale, take up to 30% off bundled styles; specifically, when you buy one rug system (a Rug Cover and Rug Pad), you’ll get a second Rug Cover for up to 30% off. There’s everything from contemporary styles to traditional looks up for grabs — even a few doormats are marked down.—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Vitamix FoodCycler FC-50 ($299.95, originally $399.95; vitamix.com)

Vitamix Vitamix FoodCycler FC-50

Thinking of taking up composting? Now’s a great time to go for it, since the lauded Vitamix FoodCycler FC-50 is $100 off, bringing the price down to $299.95. The compact device takes up just 1 cubic foot of space and breaks down your food waste with just the touch of a button. All the while, the carbon filtration system eliminates odors, so you can use it indoors for maximum convenience. Plus, when you buy via the link above, you’ll get a free extra bucket automatically added to your cart at checkout.

Cricut Maker ($288, originally $369; amazon.com)

Amazon Cricut Maker

The Cricut Maker is the ultimate arts and crafts tool, and right now it’s down to one of the lowest prices we’ve seen at $288 in the blue colorway. That’s right: Save nearly $100 on the extremely versatile machine that can cut hundreds of different materials, making home craft projects such as face masks or games for the kids a breeze.

Under Armour

Under Armour

Under Armour is here to help with the heat of summer workouts now that its Semi Annual Sale has started. Going on through July 20, the brand is offering up to 50% off sports apparel, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids. Adult running sneakers are now as low as $54.99, with specialty shoes like baseball or football cleats also on offer. You can even find the UA Sportsmask, known for its breathable, waterproof fabric, for the record-low price of $10. Free shipping is offered on orders over $60, so start shopping now before items run out.

Instant Pot Duo Plus, 6-Quart ($79.95, originally $119.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Instant Pot Duo Plus, 6 Quart

For those who missed out on Prime Day Instant Pot deals, there’s still a chance for you to snag one of the most beloved kitchen gadgets in the culinary game at a discount. Right now Amazon is lowering the price on the 6-quart Instant Pot Duo Plus to just $79.99, $40 off its usual price tag. The Duo Plus improves on the classic Duo with nine functions — pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, egg cooker, yogurt maker, warmer and sterilizer — over the Duo’s seven. Both introduced in the Duo Plus line, the egg program cooks perfect eggs in minutes, and the sterilize program can pasteurize milk and sterilize baby bottles, jars and utensils.

Solo Stove Bonfire ($254.99, originally $349.99; solostove.com)

Solo Stove Solo Stove Bonfire

When it comes to outdoor fire pits, you can’t beat the quality of Solo Stove, and right now the brand is offering some extra savings on the fan-favorite Bonfire to help you get those marshmallows roasting. For $254.99, originally $349.99, plus free shipping and returns, you can get this smokeless portable fire pit with a 360-degree Airflow Design made to ensure even heating. The Bonfire is made from stainless steel for added durability and requires minimal cleanup when you’re done using it.

