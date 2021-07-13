South Korean capital bans fast workout music in gyms as Covid measure

(CNN) Gyms in the South Korean capital are about to adopt an unusual Covid prevention strategy: play slower music.

The Health Ministry is implementing a number of new measures as the country continues battling a coronavirus outbreak that has seen daily cases climb steeply since late June.

In the capital Seoul, new rules mean specific workout classes, such as spinning and aerobics, are not allowed to play music that is faster than 120 beats per minute (BPM), since "harsh breathing from intense activities can spatter a lot of saliva," said the ministry in a news release.

That means songs like Katy Perry's "Teenage Dream" or Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball," which are both at 120 BPM, are fine -- but even slightly faster songs, like Avril Lavigne's "Sk8er Boi," are out.

Treadmills in gyms are also limited to a speed of six kilometers per hour (about 3.72 miles per hour -- making that roughly a 16-minute mile).

