Exclusive: A wild chase followed the assassination of Haiti's president

Port-au-Prince, Haiti (CNN) The plot to kill Haiti's president allegedly spanned multiple countries and involved highly experienced former military officers and months of planning, according to local officials. Yet the primary suspects in the case appear to have been unprepared for their fierce pursuit by Haitian security forces.

CNN has obtained exclusive information about the hunt for the killers of Jovenel Moise, a banana exporter-turned-politician who was killed in a hail of gunfire in the bedroom of his private residence in the leafy Port-au-Prince district of Petion-Ville at around 1 a.m. last Wednesday, according to government statements.

The Haitian president's body was found riddled with bullet holes, according to a local official tasked with documenting the crime scene, who also said Moise had suffered a broken leg and serious facial injuries. Multiple government officials described the injuries to CNN as signs of torture. Moise's wife, Martine, was wounded. She is being treated in a Miami hospital.

But despite the abundance of bullet holes documented inside the president's home, not one member of the president's security detail or residential staff was hurt, according to authorities.

Aerial view of President Jovenel Moise's private residence in Petion-Ville, Port-au-Prince.

Exactly what happened inside the president's home and who masterminded the attack remain the key unsolved questions at the heart of multiple investigations involving senior agents from the United States and Colombia, in addition to local authorities. Top foreign officials, including members of the US National Security Council and Colombia's chief of national intelligence, have visited Haiti in the wake of Moise's death.

In a country bitterly divided over its political direction, unease over the mystery surrounding the president's murder has become a rare unifying sentiment. No one -- whether members of the deceased president's cabinet, his most outspoken critics, or ordinary residents of capital city Port-au-Prince -- is satisfied with the limited explanations available so far.

"Where did (the attackers) get the cars that they were driving? How did they get in the country?" Haitian Elections Minister Mathias Pierre asked CNN, adding that he would expect his own security to take a bullet for him.

CNN can now shed light on a small piece of the puzzle: How Haitian security forces first responded to the assassination.

A source with knowledge of the operation has described to CNN a bloody siege and the multi-day pursuit through the president's affluent neighborhood in Port-au-Prince, the impoverished quartier populaire next door, an abandoned roadside storefront, and the Taiwanese embassy.

Setting a trap

A corner of the abandoned storefront in Port-au-Prince where suspected mercenaries hid from police.

Social media footage from the night of Moise's murder showed unidentified men shooting into the air and shouting "DEA operation! Everybody back up!" in English as they marched down the street near the presidential mansion. Haitian security forces who had learned of the attack raced to the house not long after that. But they were too late.

According to a source familiar with the operation, law enforcement teams arriving on the scene in the dark hours of the morning observed a suspicious five-car convoy near the president's home. Fearing that Moise or others may be being held hostage inside, they avoided a confrontation and allowed the convoy to leave. But there was a trap down the road.

At a sharp bend in Route de Kenscoff, the main road leading downtown, the convoy suddenly encountered a police blockade, where hundreds of security personnel had been mustered in the darkness.

Unable to turn their cars around in the narrow road between a walled-off ravine and a steep green hillside, the convoy's occupants fled, abandoning firearms inside their vehicles. Desperate for cover, some leapt into the polluted muck of a deep roadside drainage canal; others scattered the surrounding buildings on foot, according to the source.

The majority found shelter in an empty two-story storefront, where a banner quoting Psalm 27:1 still proclaims: "The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? The Lord is the strength of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?"

The store -- and its location -- offered a refuge of sorts. The overgrown hillside behind the store would slow any possible attacks from the rear. And the storefront's thick concrete walls could serve as a shield from gunfire. Still, some would not make it out alive.

Haitian security forces' vehicles blocking the road.

The siege

Before the sun rose on Wednesday in the Caribbean nation, Haitian security forces learned that the president was dead, and that the suspects trapped by their roadblock had at least two hostages with them, both members of the president's guard, the National Palace General Security Unit (USGPN).

They were also growing certain that they were facing foreign adversaries -- perhaps hired mercenaries. "We could hear them talking and shouting in Spanish," the source said. "They were talking, and they knew exactly what they were facing."

Haitian security forces opted to wait the fugitives out, knowing that the night's intense humidity, windless summer heat, and a lack of drinking water would weaken their defenses. Supplies of water bottles had been found in their abandoned cars.

Burned cars belonging to the suspected mercenaries in the Petion-Ville district of Port-au-Prince.

A little later, around 7 a.m. (8 a.m. in Haiti), a woman in rural Colombia received a phone call from her brother, a man she describes as a "hero."

Jenny Capador told CNN that her brother Duberney called from Haiti, where he had been working in a private security role; she said he told her that something had gone wrong and he was "under siege and under fire, fighting."

"But he told me not to worry, and not to tell our mother, that everything was going to be alright," she said. Capador said her brother was hired to protect, not to kill; she does not believe he was responsible for the assassination of President Moise.