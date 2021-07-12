This story was excerpted from the July 13 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) The US was already trying to deal with one headache in its hemisphere following the assassination of Haiti's President. Now it has a Cuba conundrum.

The sudden and historic uprising on the communist island over the systemic suppression of freedom and an economic crisis, exacerbated by Covid-19 and US sanctions, seemed to catch the Biden administration on the hop. President Joe Biden had promised on the campaign trail to revive the Obama administration's policy of engaging Cuba and easing the decades-long US embargo, which was partially reimposed by President Donald Trump. But given all the crises churning around the world, it has yet to settle on a defined policy.

Part of the problem is that Cuba has become so politicized, especially in the key swing state of Florida, where many exiles live, that it's all but impossible to have a dispassionate discussion about what the US approach should be. Key players in the debate who oppose another opening, like Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Robert Menendez -- a New Jersey Democrat -- and Sunshine State Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, have deep familial ties to the island and antipathy to its communist heritage. And the past affinity of some liberals to the Castros, not to mention left-wing strongmen in Venezuela, has fueled GOP claims that Democrats are "socialists" -- a politically potent insult in much of the US.

True to form, it didn't take long for Republicans to slam Biden for not speaking out in strong support of the protests. The President is in a bit of a box since he has put support for global democracy at the center of his administration. By Sunday evening, his national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, warned authorities in Havana against a crackdown. Biden followed with a written statement, then said on camera that current protests were not like anything, "frankly," seen before. Protesters are demanding their freedom from "an authoritarian regime" and asserting "their universal rights," Biden said . He also warned the Cuban government against "attempts to silence the voice of the people."

If the protests boil over and even topple the post-Castro regime in Cuba, US supporters of a hardline approach -- seeking their own political dividend -- will surely claim that choking the island's economy delivered. Then again, 60 years is a heck of a long time to wait for a policy to work.

